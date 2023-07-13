Funding Focus

MENNO — As he regularly crosses the James River, Brian Goehring knows the big difference a small bridge can make in daily life.
Goehring and others are affected by the severe load limits on the Stone Church bridge, located on 431st Avenue in northwest Yankton County. The bridge provides a crucial link between Menno to the north and S.D. Highway 46 to the south.
Because of the load limits, larger vehicles — from fire trucks and ambulances to school buses and farm machinery — can be forced into major detours, Goehring said.
“A 7½-mile drive can become 22½ miles one way,” he said.
Goehring met Wednesday night with James River Water Development District (JRWDD) and Yankton County officials. The JRWDD board took the road trip prior to Thursday’s meeting in Yankton.
JRWDD board member Dan Klimisch, who also serves as a Yankton County commissioner, noted the Stone Church bridge can handle mostly small vehicle but little else.
“As far as truck traffic, it’s pretty limited (in what’s allowed),” he said.
Goehring pointed to his nearby farm, noting the bridge’s importance.
“I live right up the hill here. My wife works in Menno, my daughter just graduated now, but we have a son jumping right into high school,” he said.
“I do most of my business in Menno. I’m also on the Menno fire district board, and we have quite a few acres on this side of the river that is part of that (fire) district.”
Goehring emphasized the bridge provides an important link for the surrounding area, not just Menno but also Lesterville and other communities. In addition, the bridge provides a crucial link to nearby Highway 46, a heavily traveled state artery.
“I’m not the only one,” he said. “We have other families who are affected by this.”
POSSIBLE ASSISTANCE
The JRWDD board members, including Pat Cerny of Yankton, informally discussed financial assistance within the river district’s guidelines and mission.
“We have taken grant requests like that. We award a maximum of $50,000,” JRWDD manager Dave Bartel said.
Yankton County Commissioner John Marquardt said such assistance would be welcome. “It makes sense for the James River district to help as far as shoring up the banks by the bridge,” he said.
Bartel noted the $50,000 would help cover preliminary work but fall far short of the type of money needed for the bridge project.
Marquardt expressed appreciation for such funding, even for a project that will cost millions.
“The Jim River Water District is a good source to help us where they can, but they can’t do everything, either,” he said.
STICKER SHOCK
As county commissioners, Klimisch and Marquardt spoke of the sticker shock when the estimated $4 million Stone Church bridge replacement project drew bids of $8-12 million.
Yankton County received a state Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) of $3.2 million, or 80% of the estimated $4 million, with the county prepared to cover the remaining match.
However, Yankton County turned the BIG funds back to the state when it became apparent the county couldn’t meet the much higher costs. Marquardt and Klimisch admitted it was difficult to return the grant, but it was necessary so the funds could go to other South Dakota projects.
Yankton County is working on other state and federal funding possibilities, Marquardt said. He described the different grant programs, including one allowing the county to bundle its four James River bridges into one project.
As for the state’s BIG grant program, Yankton County must restart its application process, Marquardt said.
“We’re totally starting from scratch,” he said. “We already have the engineer drawings and a few other things that are already taken care of. Our bridge will receive a score higher than before.”
STIFF COMPETITION
Klimisch sees the preliminary work giving Yankton County a leg up. The work was completed recently enough that it’s still accepted for applications, he added.
“The state and federal governments like it when the projects are all ready, and they can come in and go ‘boom, boom, boom,’” he said.
However, the available funds are increasingly small compared to the needs, Klimisch said. Also, any grants are eaten up by inflation that drives up project costs, he said.
He illustrated the highly competitive nature of competing for funds.
“The state has $15 million for its Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG),” he said. “That’s available to all 66 counties and 200 municipalities, so that $15 million doesn’t go far, and it doesn’t go as far as it did 10 years ago.”
For years, Yankton County has faced funding shortfalls for its increasing backlog of highway projects, Klimisch said.
“We can’t spend our entire budget on one bridge,” he said, noting the other demands such as law enforcement and the jail, county employees and services and infrastructure projects.
Under state law, counties are limited to property taxes as a revenue source despite lobbying from counties, Marquardt and Klimisch said.
At the same time, counties faced mandated expenses under state law, Klimisch said.
“What little is left won’t cover (projects like this),” he said. “And we’re actually in better shape than other counties.”
In terms of the Stone Church bridge, any continuous deterioration may force the county to take action, Marquardt said. “It’s basically condemnation,” he said.
“We’re running on fumes right now,” Klimisch said.
Marquardt noted action is needed on the Stone Church bridge.
‘What do we do? This is the main road from Menno, South Dakota, to Highway 46 to Yankton, South Dakota,” he said. “By the same token, the county has to make sure it has the money.”
Marquardt turned his attention to Goehring and other area residents.
“I feel your pain, and I have spoken to people about this,” the county commissioner said. “If this were two miles west on a gravel road, it would be one thing. But this is a main thoroughfare through South Dakota.”
LEARNING EXPERIENCE
During Wednesday’s road tour, the JRWDD and county officials looked at other projects in northern Yankton County. They included a washout on the Northwest James River Road just east of the Highway 431 oil road.
Marquardt favors fixing the washout, which he said would not only open up the road but also take pressure off current alternative roadways. He described possible county action in the near future.
As Wednesday’s tour concluded, Klimisch said he believes the educational aspect will prove valuable as JRWDD board members consider projects and funding.
“I know, when I travel to Brown County (in the northern part of the state) and some of the areas in those districts, the topography is so different,” he said. “I always enjoy visiting and seeing other areas. I gain an appreciation of how different the regions are and seeing the James River compared to other areas.”
In that respect, the majority of the JRWDD funds for earthen dams goes to Yankton and Hutchinson counties because of the need in those areas and not in other areas of the district, he added.
MOVING FORWARD
Goehring said he appreciated Wednesday’s tour.
“It means a lot to me that they come and actually look at things, that they take a hands-on approach,” he said. “It’s one thing to look at a piece of paper, but now they understand how big a project this is. I realize they have to live within a budget, and we all do. But pretty soon, it affects everything, and you fix nothing.”
Klimisch agreed on the need to address the county’s James River bridges.
“If we start letting one bridge slip, Jamesville isn’t too far behind, and then Fleeg’s bridge is next,” he said. “If we don’t have some sort of plan to replace them, where is it going to end?”
Klimisch believes JRWDD funding would provide a big momentum boost in pursuing state and federal grants.
“The initial funding can go a long way,” he said. “When the James River board kick-starts a project, even with small funding, then the state may kick in some and then we can get some federal funding. It really makes it possible for a project to get off the ground.”
Wednesday’s road trip showed firsthand the importance of the James River bridges and other infrastructure, Klimisch said. He remains optimistic that solutions will be found for the necessary work.
“While we were standing here for just a few minutes, we saw how much traffic is going on that (431st Avenue) road,” he said.
“Brian (Goehring) and others tell us how important this road is to the citizens. We can’t give up.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.