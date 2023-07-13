Funding Focus
Buy Now

Dave Bartel (far right), manager of the James River Water Development District (JRWDD), speaks Wednesday night with others during a tour of the Stone Church bridge in northwest Yankton County.

 RANDY DOCKENDORF/P&D

MENNO — As he regularly crosses the James River, Brian Goehring knows the big difference a small bridge can make in daily life.

Goehring and others are affected by the severe load limits on the Stone Church bridge, located on 431st Avenue in northwest Yankton County. The bridge provides a crucial link between Menno to the north and S.D. Highway 46 to the south.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.