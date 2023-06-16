BROOKINGS — The South Dakota Humanities Council is sponsoring a storytelling contest for veterans that will culminate with an awards ceremony at the South Dakota Festival of Books, set for Sept. 22-24 in Deadwood.

Aug. 9 is the deadline for written submissions for the Veterans Story Contest, which is open to veterans or current service members of any branch of the United States military currently living in South Dakota.

