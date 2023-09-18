CASES DISPOSED: AUGUST 19-25, 2023
Derek I. Utley, 1311 Whiting St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Joseph Wallace, Homeless, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Commit felony carrying firearm – first conviction; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess tools/weapon, intending to commit burglary; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property – $400-$1,000; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary – 2nd degree; $3,471.39; Penitentiary sentence of 15 years suspended with 229 days credit. Burglary – 2nd degree; Recharged by information; Burglary – 1st degree; Recharged by complaint/petition; Burglary – 1st degree; Recharged by indictment; Possess tools/weapon, intending to commit burglary; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Commit felony carrying firearm – first conviction; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Intentional damage to property - $400-$1,000; Recharged by indictment; Burglary – 2nd degree.
Yosimi Pena Alvarez, 119 Par Lane, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $111.50.
Verlande Desir, 809 Birch St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Derek Joseph Steffen, 2400 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Ty William Hauger, 43138 SD Highway 50, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25.
Richard D. Stanton, McMinnville, Tenn.; Overweight on axle; $236.50.
Waren Lee Muller, 806 Rylee Way, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $111.50.
Robert Emerson Weissinger, West Des Moines, Iowa; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Robert Dale Friedenbach, 807 E. 12th St., Yankton; Failure to possess CDL/permit or drive a CMV without proper endorsement; $182.50.
Ty Christopher Binde, 305 Donohoe Blvd, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Christopher Lee Busskohl, Norfolk, Neb.; Failure to appear/report felony; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 65 days credit; Failure to appear/report felony; Recharged by information.
Ryan Dean Weston, 202 Violet Dr., Yankton; Violation stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signals/lights; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kevin Lorez, 309 E. 5th Street, Apt. 5, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Edmundo Jaimes Peralta, Delton, Tex.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Osmany S. Aguila Rodriguez, Omaha, Neb.; Stop at flashing red signal; $132.50.
Maile Alexander Geolina, Volin; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Joseph Wallace, Homeless, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; $191.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 231 days credit; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Recharged by information.
Carly Jean O’Connor, Burbank; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Carter John Penning, Rock Valley, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Devin C. Rosberg, Wausa, Neb.; Municipal speeding; $171.50.
Earnest C. White, Baton Rouge, La.; Overweight on axle; $191.50.
Johnathan James, 520 Burleigh St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Samantha Christine Luft, Castle Pines; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Alfonzo De’Andre Johnson, 2210 Green St., Apt. 108, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession certain unauthorized articles in jail; $366.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 1 year, 3 months suspended and 7 days credit; Possession certain unauthorized articles in jail; Recharged by information; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Arthur B. Stewart III, 110 W. 6th St., Apt. C, Yankton; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess Schedule IV drug; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Distribute/possession with intent to distribute less than ½ ounce marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 81 days credit; Manufacture/distribute/possession Schedule IV drug; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Possess marijuana more 2 ounces less one-half pound; Recharged by indictment; Distribute/possess with intent to distribute 1 ounce less ½ pound marijuana; Recharged by indictment; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by indictment.
Lauren Leichtnam, 608 Locust St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jerry Alan Johnson, Norfolk, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $259.50.
Debra Jean Wostrel, 31081 431st Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lacy Lynn Murray, Humboldt; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Jean P. Zavadil, Fordyce, Neb.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Yadira Cabrera Rodriguez, 2403 West City Limits Rd., Apt. 322, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cody Michael Siecke, 2610 W. 31st Street, Yankton; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; Dismissed by prosecutor; Having an altered or invalid license in possession; Recharged by information.
Jacqueline Hunsley, Gayville; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $2,206.50; License revoked for one year; Jail sentence of 60 days; Three years’ probation; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Ivan Leigh Kaufman, Volin; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Rebas Sotirios, Holiday, Fla.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Warren Douglas Montgomery, Orchard, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $217.50.
Celia Analese Sandoval, 415 W. 15th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $78.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Christopher Busskohl., Norfolk, Neb.; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 69 days credit; Possession controlled substance in Schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Allen Ty Red Buffalo, Wagner; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $640.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Lawrence Elroy Gunhammer, Wagner; Seat belt violation; $25.
Alsiddig Deifala Bahr, Le Mars, Iowa; Municipal speeding; $171.50.
Mark David McConnell, Viborg; Violation stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signals/lights; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Francis Martin Achen, Utica; Overweight on axle; $227.50.
Zavier Russell Leonard, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Wilson Kenneth Bonet Perea, 215 S. Greenwood St., Apt. 3, Aberdeen; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
