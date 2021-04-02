WASHINGTON — The Yankton School District has been named one of 30 finalists for the 2021 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, in recognition of the organization’s support for its National Guard and Reserve employees.
“I am honored to congratulate these 30 outstanding employers, who have distinguished themselves in supporting their Reserve Component employees,” said Ron Bogle, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) national chair. “Employers play a critical role in the readiness and success of our National Guard and Reserve forces, and by valuing and supporting their employees’ military service, they are making a direct contribution to our nation’s security.”
Yankton School District, along with 29 other finalists, were selected from 3,382 nominations received from Guardsmen and Reservists highlighting how their civilian employers went far beyond what the federal law requires to support them. The finalists represent large and small employers, as well as public sector organizations.
The Freedom Award began in 1996 under the auspices of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve to recognize exceptional employer support, with 295 honorees to date.
According to an ESGR press release, Yankton School District “continuously increases their support to their military employees and their families. In addition, the school has had a longstanding relationship with ESGR since 2007. This is a testament that their commitment to their employee’s military service is part of their culture and not just what they say but what they do.”
The release went on, “Yankton School District is proud of their inclusion of the students in the outreach they conduct to employees and the support they show to their families during deployments. This shows the District understands that the sacrifice is made, not only by the Service Member, but by the families as well. The passion for military support that the school district has instilled in its culture is felt and admired by all Service Member employees, as well as new hires, like our nominator, SSG Zachary Campbell from HHC 153rd EN BN.”
“Yankton School District truly understands what it means to serve,” said Jim White, State Chair for the South Dakota ESGR Committee. “They lead by example and ensure their employees are successful both in their civilian and military careers and that their families are taken care of during their military service”.
The 15 employers selected to receive the 2021 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award will be announced early this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.