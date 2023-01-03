The Yankton area is feeling the brunt of a winter storm that could dump up to a foot of snow or more in some places.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Yankton had received about 11 inches of snow, with more in the forecast.
Some area of South Dakota reportedly received more than 20 inches of snow as of late Tuesday morning.
The winter storm warning for the area has been extended to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The snow was accompanied by sleet, freezing drizzle, freezing fog and winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation closed Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls, while Interstate 29 has been closed from Sioux Falls to Brookings.
Also, no-travel advisories are in place for all roads south of Interstate 90 in south-central and southeastern South Dakota.
The City of Yankton has declared a snow emergency effective at noon Tuesday. Vehicles left on emergency snow routes will be ticketed and moved at the owner’s expense.
“On all other city streets, residents are strongly encouraged to move vehicles to off-street parking spots to allow the crews to quickly and more efficiently plow from curb to curb,” the city said in a social media post.
Also, the Yankton Department of Public Works reminds residents to shovel their sidewalks.
“Students and other pedestrians rely on these sidewalks for safe passage,” according to a press release. “City Ordinances require homeowners to remove snow and ice within 24 hours after any snowfall.”
Many schools in the area canceled classes Tuesday, and numerous businesses closed for the day.
Also, Tuesday’s Yankton County Commission meeting was postponed to 6 p.m. Thursday.
In other weather notes:
• The Bloomfield at Hartington-Newcastle basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Thursday, Jan. 5.
• The Alcester-Hudson at Avon basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Saturday, Jan. 7.
• The Irene-Wakonda at Freeman basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Saturday, Jan. 7.
• The Wynot at Wausa basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Jan. 9.
• The Canistota at Elk Point-Jefferson boys’ basketball game, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Jan. 10.
• The Santee at Boyd County basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Jan. 16.
• The Gayville-Volin at Scotland basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Jan. 19.
• The Niobrara-Verdigre at Neligh-Oakdale basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Jan. 26.
• The Elk Point-Jefferson at West Central girls’ basketball game, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Feb. 13.
• The Andes Central-Dakota Christian at Gregory basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Feb. 14.
• Tuesday contests with no makeup dates set included the Centerville at Marty basketball doubleheader, the Freeman Academy-Marion at Oldham-Ramona-Rutland basketball doubleheader in Ramona, the Osmond-Randolph at Hartington Cedar Catholic basketball doubleheader and the Ponca at Crofton basketball doubleheader.
