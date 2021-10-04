Vermillion Man Identified As Victim In Crash Near Tabor

TABOR — A Vermillion man has been identified as the person who died early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash near Tabor.
According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information from the Highway Patrol indicates that a 2002 Cadillac Seville was eastbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 50 about two miles south of Tabor. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The incident was reported at 7:40 a.m. Friday.
Traun Cook Sr., the 38-year-old driver, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
