South Dakota saw its biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 infections in nearly three weeks, according to Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The state recorded 36 new positive tests, its largest daily total since June 2.
No new deaths were reported, keeping that state toll at 2,027.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases dropped to 151, and the number of active hospitalizations fell to 26.
Yankton County reported two new cases, the first time it has posted multiple positive tests since May 28. Three new recoveries were recorded, dropping the number of active cases to just two, the lowest level since April 22, 2020. Also, the DOH amended the county’s number of total hospitalizations down by two to 140.
Other area South Dakota counties reporting new infections included Bon Homme (+1) and Charles Mix (+1) counties.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal posted 38 new infections and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,259.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.