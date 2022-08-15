Accident Leads To Diesel Spill During Storm

A Monday morning accident in downtown Yankton led to a substantial amount of diesel fuel entering the city’s storm drain system.
According to Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles, a pickup pulling a trailer collided with a semi at the intersection of Fourth Street and Broadway Ave. at 11:17 a.m.
Though no injuries were reported, the accident severed fuel lines on the semi.
“They lost 100-plus gallons of diesel and the engine oil also,” Nickles said.
While not an uncommon occurrence during a wreck, the accident happened during one of the most significant rain events the city has recorded all year, a fact that made the effort to capture and cleanup the fuel impossible.
“We tried to isolate it, but it was raining so hard, there was no isolating it,” Nickles said. “There’s a portion of the median that will have to be dug out from contamination — and the rest of the diesel, we just lost it. … It was diluted in the rain and went down the storm drains. That has to be reported. There’s not much we could do about it. Mother Nature took over on this one.”
Nickles noted that this doesn’t impact the city’s sewer system.
“There was only one manhole cover affected by (the accident) and we covered it so that it couldn’t go to the wastewater plant,” he said.
He said that, under dry conditions, the substantial loss of fluids like fuel and oil could have been mitigated.
“We would’ve taken measures to plug up the storm drains and try to retrieve what we could get,” he said. “(The rain) just came so fast it went right over the top of our barricades.”
Nickles added that Monday’s heavy rains, while making it difficult to collect the fuel, will also serve to mitigate any risks the spill could have posed in the storm drains or the Missouri River habitat beyond.
“It’s so diluted and flushed that it’s not really going to be noticeable to any habitat,” he said.
He said that the accident also caused several traffic issues for motorists while the cleanup was under way.
“(Highway) 81 was completely shut down for about an hour and a half on the southbound side,” he said. “What traffic could be diverted was diverted onto the side streets, but there was a lot of semi traffic that couldn’t make those turns, so they had to sit it out.”
Firefighters were on scene until shortly before 1:30 p.m.
