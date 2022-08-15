Accident Leads To Diesel Spill During Storm
Buy Now

An accident involving a semi at Fourth and Broadway Monday resulted with more than 100 gallons of diesel fuel being swept into the city storm drain during heavy rainfall. No injuries were reported

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

A Monday morning accident in downtown Yankton led to a substantial amount of diesel fuel entering the city’s storm drain system.

According to Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles, a pickup pulling a trailer collided with a semi at the intersection of Fourth Street and Broadway Ave. at 11:17 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.