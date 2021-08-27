The Dick Termes “Total Visual Space” art exhibition will be displayed at Bede Art Gallery on the Mount Marty University campus from Sept. 1-30. There will be a reception and gallery talk from 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Bede Art Gallery is located on Mount Marty’s campus just off the Marian Auditorium lobby. The gallery is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Exhibits are free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.