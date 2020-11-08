Yankton County reported 34 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, South Dakota reported 1,426 new cases and 12 more deaths, including one each in Bon Homme and Turner counties. The state’s death toll climbed to 535.
Yankton County has added 175 new cases since Nov. 1. The new death was the county’s eighth, and its second this week. The county also recorded three new hospitalizations Sunday. The DOH website reported Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with 13 patients diagnosed with COVID-19, including six in intensive care. The county also reported 14 recoveries.
Other local counties seeing double-digit increases included Turner (18), Hutchinson (17), Clay (13), Union (13) and Charles Mix (11).
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 6 new cases (1,155 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (27, amended downward by one from Saturday), 18 new recoveries (858), 1 new death (4), 293 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 11 new cases (530), 3 new hospitalizations (72), 16 new recoveries (360), 0 new deaths (1), 169 active cases;
• Clay County — 13 new cases (960), 0 new hospitalizations (24), 11 new recoveries (779), 0 new deaths (8), 173 active cases;
• Douglas County — 7 new cases (222), 1 new hospitalization (32), 2 new recoveries (151), 0 new deaths (5), 66 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 17 new cases (322), 4 new hospitalizations (32), 0 new recoveries (199), 0 new deaths (2), 121 active cases;
• Turner County — 18 new cases (621), 1 new hospitalization (32), 5 new recoveries (402), 1 new death (30), 189 active cases;
• Union County — 15 new cases (902), 0 new hospitalizations (52), 4 new recoveries (694), 0 new deaths (16), 192 active cases;
• Yankton County — 34 new cases (1,106), 3 new hospitalizations (47), 14 new recoveries (751), 1 new death (8), 347 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Saturday reported seven new infections in Dixon County (212 overall), four new cases in Cedar County (199) and three new cases in Knox County (325).
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Sunday:
• Total Cases — 55,404 (+1,426: 1,258 confirmed, 168 probable);
• Active Cases — 15,750 (+700);
• Recoveries — 39,118 (+715);
• Hospitalizations — 3,184 new hospitalizations (+76); 546 currently hospitalized (+31);
• Testing — 4,906 new tests processed; 2,352 new individuals tested.
Meanwhile, Nebraska saw 1,702 new cases Saturday, according to the DHHS. The state has reported 12,750 new infections since the start of November.
Two new deaths were reported Saturday, raising the state toll to 703.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 82,395 (+1,702);
• Active Cases — 33,899 (+1,166);
• Recoveries — 47,793 (+534);
• Hospitalizations — 3,280 ever hospitalized (+34); 760 currently hospitalized (+12);
• Testing — 10,429 new tests processed; 4,754 new individuals tested.
