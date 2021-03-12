VERMILLION — Now is a great time for the Vermillion community to increase its activity in an effort for better health and wellness. The Great Strides Program, now in year 26 of the event, through Sanford Vermillion, USD Wellness Center and Profile by Sanford starts this month and is a great way for families and teams to raise their activity levels.
Registration packets are available to pick up at Sanford Vermillion Clinic or to download at SanfordVermillion.org for the Great Strides Program, and can be returned to Sanford Vermillion Clinic before March 19. Once registered, families, teams or individuals can set goals to improve nutrition, health and wellness. Those efforts are tracked and reported with weekly updates on the website. The challenge kicks off March 22.
“With the weather turning the corner towards spring, it is a great time to get more active,” said Ryan Molencamp, DPT. “We know that increasing your physical activity by just 30 minutes a day can have a major impact on one’s wellness. It also just feels good to get moving.”
The Great Strides Program encourages people of all levels of physical fitness to participate. All exercise is tracked, including walking, running, jogging and biking. Participants receive a cap with registration.
