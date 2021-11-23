Thanksgiving: Giving Thanks!

Each Thanksgiving, we ask area elementary school students what they are thankful for this year. Here are their responses:
AVON
Ms. Knodel’s Third Grade Class
I am thankful for my parents because they take care of me and they protect me. I am thankful for holidays because I can get to see my family and get some presents. I am thankful for earth because if we didn’t have earth we would not be alive. — Charlie Peterson
I am thankful for a lot of things but these are my top three. Jesus is one. Here are things that he does. He died for our sins, He takes care of us every day, and He’s the son of the world. God is two. Here’s some things that he does. He made everything, He’s the father of the world. He help’s people when they are hurt. Ok. Here’s my favorite of them all, drum roll please … family. Here are some things that I love about my family. They help me be a better person, they feed me, and they take very, very good care of me. I have a lot of favorites but these are my top three. — Colt James Wolf
I am thankful for my family, because they get me things and they take care of me to. They also love me, and I love them too. I am also really thankful for food because it helps me survive and gives me energy. There is also a bunch of different kinds of food, it is super good. I am also very thankful for my house. It keeps me warm and safe then I can sleep. — Emersyn Haenfler
I’m thankful for Jesus because he died on the cross. I’m also thankful for God because he made the world or we would not be here. I’m also thankful for math because it helps us when we get older in life. — Greger Voigt
I am thankful for my family because they feed me and help me. They give me care. I am also thankful for my best friends. They play with me. We can build a club too. My friends also help me in hard times. I am also thankful medicines to heel you or me and family or friends. — Haley Brandt
I am thankful for my family because they take me on Vacation. I am happy with the family I have. I am thankful for my parents because we go hunting, farming, riding, and cleaning. I am thankful for my class because we go on field trips. We have lunch together and we play with everyone. — James Namminga
I am thankful for family because we care about each other and we love each other. I am thankful for a house because there’s a roof over my head and I am nice and cozy and I won’t get cold. I am thankful for school because we learn and we make new friends and have fun. — Johanna Namminga
I am thankful for my parents because they cook for us, drive us to the pool, keep us safe, and they love us. I am thankful for my siblings because they drive us to school. If mom or dad are not home, my siblings keep me safe. I’m thankful for God because he helps us though the storm. We pray to him to keep us safe. He built Earth so we could live on it. — Jon Vanderlei
I am thankful for school because you learn new things that you did not know and now you do and see your friends. I am thankful for my parents because they can buy us food and keep us safe. They also keep us warm. I am thankful for my friends because they can make you happy and they can help you with your problems. — Kaylee DeJong
I’m thankful for God because he made the world and colors and us all in one world. I’m also thankful for my family because my mom made me and brought me to this world. They made a roof over my head happen and they are supportive of me. I love them and they love me. I am also thankful for friends because they like I like them, they play with me, and they’re my best friends. — Keira Elise Fathke
I am thankful for soliers because they fight and stand for our country. I am also thankful for God because he made the world, he gave us a home, he made colors. I am also thankful for Jesus, because we pray to him, he made us, he stands for our country. That is my three things that I picked. I am also thankful for family and more so I hope you are thankful for stuff. — Remington Stacy VanDuysen
I’m thankful for cars so we can get to the places we want to go. I am also thankful for my parents. They will help me with homework and feed me. I am thankful for freedom so we can be free. — Rex Charles Baade
I am thankful for three things. First, I am thankful for our freedom. I’m thankful for the soldiers that fought for our freedom. They are very brave. I am thankful that I have the freedom to go to school and learn. I am also thankful for the flag. The next thing that I am thankful for is fishing. It is my favorite thing to do. It is fun to catch fish! I like to eat the fish that I catch. I like to go fishing with my family. The final thing that I am thankful for is my family. They give me clothes and a house to live in. I am thankful that Mom and Dad cook for me. I am also thankful that my dad collects wood to keep our house warm. — Rodney Powers
I am thankful for teachers because they help us and love us. They are caring, teach us, and they are one of the best people in the world. They are amazing, give us candy, and they are cool too. I am thankful for friends because they are funny and helpful. They are fun, and they are one of the best people in the world. They are cool and caring. Who doesn’t like their friends? I am thankful for family because they are the best people in the world! They love us, and they help us. — Shaeleigh Grant
I’m thankful for parents because they help me learn and get food for me to eat. I’m thankful for water because you can drink and cook with it. I’m thankful for food because you can eat it and cook with it a lot. — Cameron Ramirez
I am thankful for many things but let me tell you my top three out of one thousand. One of my things I am thankful for is my family. They are crazy awesome and are always there to help me. They also help me in tough times. They feed me and they make good food. My second thing is first responders. They are really caring and they take care of people who are hurt, sometimes me. I will tell a fact about them. Anyone can be a first responder by being a police officer, a fire fighter, EMT driver, and so much more. Okay, my third thing is nature because if we did not have nature we could not breath because oxygen is nature. If we did not have nature we would not have nice air, and nobody would be living. One last thing if we did not have nature we would not have food because would not have good soil to grow crops like corn, beans, and sunflower seeds. We would not be able to raise livestock like cows and horses and so much more. Well that is all I got now have a great day! — Whitley Ray Wolf
I am thankful for bees because they give us honey witch is in honey nut cheerios witch I love. And they cross pollinate which helps grow fruit on trees like apples, peaches, and pears. I am thankful for food because I gives us energy witch I need a lot. And it keeps me happy. I am also thankful for my house because it protects us from the elements and it keeps us warm. — Nicholas Schryvers
———
Mr. Lagge’s Fourth Grade Class
I am thankful for my friends, family, school, and teacher. I am also thankful for all of the food that I get for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Additionally, I am thankful for all of the family time I get to spend during this season. Also, I’m thankful for all of the presents that I get for Christmas. — Rowan Brandt
I am thankful for my Family, Friends, God, Jesus, and Home. I am thankful for my teacher. I am thankful for my cats. I am also thankful for food and water to live. I am thankful for my pets. — Jessica Hento
I am thankful for my family and my friends along with God and all the resources on Earth. I am also thankful for my country’s freedom, and I hope the whole world could be free someday. — Sydney Johnson
I am thankful for freedom and for the world. I am thankful for family and for friends. I am thankful for school and for Mr. Lagge and Mrs. P. — Lydia Lane
I am thankful for the food I get and eat. I am also thankful for the house I live in. Lastly, I am thankful for my friends and family. — Quinton LeBeau
I am thankful for God, my family, my dog, house, and everyone. I am thankful for my friends and my teachers Mr. Lagge and Mrs. P — Kensley DeVries
I am thankful for my family, my friends, and also my house and my dog. Most of all, I am thankful for God. — Palmer Podzimek
I’m thankful for God, family, and my home. I’m also thankful for teachers, school and church. BUT what I’m most thankful for is family, God, and church!!! — Jaelin Ratzlaff
I am thankful for my new puppy, God, and my family. I am thankful for my life, and my Nintendo switch. I am thankful for having food, water, shelter, and technology. I am also thankful for nature, humans, and being smart. — Zane Rush
I am thankful for God, my family, pets, food and water. I am also thankful for my house, my life and friends. I am thankful for trees and this holiday, also school. — Ashley Soukup
I am thankful for my family and all the stuff that I have. I am also thankful for my life and for God. — Tucker Tjeerdsma
BEADLE SCHOOL
Mrs. May’s First Grade Class
I am thankful for my house and my family because my house keeps me warm at night. I am thankful for my family because they are nice. I am thankful for my teacher because she is nice. — Halle
I am thankful for my friends. They are nice to me. — Gabby
I am thankful for my mom because she is nice. I am thankful for my brother and sister and my Dad. They help me do my homework. — Avery
I am thankful for my mom and my dad. They help me do my homework. — Oliver S.
I am thankful for my cats because I love them. I am thankful for my Mom and Dad. — Allaira
I am thankful for my mom because she helps me clean my room. — Maggie
I am thankful for my dad. He buys me toys and takes me to the park. — Jayden
I am thankful for my school, my friends, and my family. They are nice. — Rhys
I am thankful for my dad because he bought me a dirt bike. — Tiegen
I am thankful for my mom because she got me a tortoise and my sister got me a Colorado shirt from Twenty One Pilots. — Toby
I am thankful for my family. They are the best! — Kaylee
I am thankful for my parents because they are so sweet. I am thankful for my teacher. She is so kind. But the most I am thankful for is my family. They are so kind to me! — Emerson
I am thankful for my family. They are the kindest people I know. — Ellie
I am thankful for all of my toys and they are so fun. I am thankful for my Mom and Dad, and my sister and brother too, and my uncle too and two of my dogs and my family. — Rylea
I am thankful for my lizard Rocky because he is nice and he snuggles with me. He is my pet. — Owen
I am thankful for my family because they are kind. I am thankful for my class because they show kindness to me and my teacher. — Reagan
I am thankful for my family and friends. They help me and I love them. — Berkley
I am thankful fo my family because they are really helpful. They keep us safe. I love my family. I am also thankful for my dogs. They are so sweet and kind. — Grace
I am thankful for my teacher because she is nice. — Karsten
I am thankful for my mom and dad. They help me was the dishes. — Jameson
I am thankful for my mom and my blankey because it is very special. — Oliver H.
———
Mrs. Herrboldt’s Third Grade Class
I am thankful for my family and my house and my time with my cousins. — Brycen Brunick.
I am thankful for my friends and my family. Beadle is the best school because of my friends and my teachers. — Peyton Buderus
I’m thankful for my family because I LOVE watching movies, having fun and playing with my sister, Aria, coloring with my family, playing video games and doing ART. — Chloe Frieberg
I’m thankful for my cousin, David, because he plays Roblox with me. — Jenyka Hruska
I’m thankful for my toys and my family and my friends. I am also thankful for my video games and my favorite holiday is Thanksgiving! — Henry Hagemann
I’m thankful for my family, my friends, and my grandparents. I hope that we get to watch movies together and I hope we get to be together the whole time over Thanksgiving break. — Charlie Harder
I’m thankful for my family because my family is loving. And my friends because my friends play games with me. And my dog because he is very playful. — Will Hesse
I am thankful for my family, friends, sisters, and my house. I hope that we can all watch a movie together and live with each other. I hope that we can have a nice holiday together. I hope that my big sis, Bella, can have a fun time. — Lai’la HisLaw
I’m thankful for my family because they take care of me and I hope they will have a good Thanksgiving with me. — Blake Kautz
I’m thankful for my whole family, especially my older and my little brother. We like to play tag. I can’t wait to see them in Wagner. I’m thankful for my sister and my mom. — Anthony Long
I am thankful for horses because they are known for running in races, pulling really heavy things, their kindness to people, their speedness, and their cuteness. I also like horses because they can come in all colors, shapes, patterns of fur, and sizes. I’m thankful for my family because they take care of me and they spend time with me. — Avery Sue Rose Olson.
I am thankful for my family and friends. I am excited to rake the leaves on Thanksgiving break. I am going to have so much fun. — Asher Powell
I am thankful for my family and my dog. — Isaiah Brister
I’m thankful for family and friends and my dogs because they are very fun to play with. — Quinn Sayler
I am thankful for my family and dog because I’m so excited to spend time with them on Thanksgiving. My dog likes to eat turkey! — Keira Sherman
l am thankful for my family, friends, food, water, and my sisters. l am also thankful for my shelter, my big backyard, and my fence. I am also thankful for my deck, money, teacher, and school. — Sydney Summerside
I am thankful for my family and my brother and food and water and a home. — Piper Thompson.
I am thankful for my family, friends, food, pets, my home, my teacher, my town, my school, water, my books, my bedroom, my school supplies, my weather, my school chromebook, and spiders, animals, A.C., fruits, kind people, colors, gifts, art, pencils, shelter, phones, board games, plants, desks, Christmas, U.S.A, my parents, Thanksgiving, the sun, doors, clothes, coats, roofs, globes, mail, curtains, maps, my voice, masks, glasses, and my life — Aubrielle Rae Wells
I am thankful for my family, friends my food, gifs, school, teachers, learning, dogs, cats, hamsters my chromebook, wild animals, A C, Christmas, Thanks giving, colors, phones, numbers, school supplies, paper, pencils, home, pen, and shoes, socks, people, letters, fruits, the sun, rain, weather, clothes, windows, hats, gloves, that I’m in this world, mail, words, books, pants, and boxes. — Avery Nicole Wuestewald
FREEMAN ACADEMY
Grades 1-3
• Every year on Thanksgiving my family eats turkey and potatoes because it’s a tradition. My most favorite tradition is sometimes watching movies. I’m thankful for mom and dad, my bed, my friends, and my animals. My favorite Thanksgiving Bible verses is: I will give thanks to the Lord because of his Righteousness. Psalm 7:17 — Hannah Bradley, Third Grade
• On Thanksgiving my family goes to my grandma’s house and eats turkey and mashed potatoes. My most favorite parts of the day are spending time with my family and my cousin’s, and eating food from both Grandma’s because I get to spend time with my family. I am thankful for my mom, my dad, my brother, my cousins, and Grandma Miley and Grandma Charlene. My favorite Thanksgiving Bible verse is Hebrews 12:28: O give thanks to the LORD, for He is good; for His steadfast love endures forever. — Henry Friesen, First Grade
• On Thanksgiving we sing in church and go to people’s homes. My favorite thing is eating turkey because it tastes good. I’m thankful for animals, a home, and a car. My favorite Thanksgiving Bible verse is Psalm 106:1: Give thanks to the Lord for he is good. — Jesse Wiersema, Third Grade
• On Thanksgiving my family eats turkey because it is special. My most favorite part of the day is playing soccer because my friends play soccer with me. I am thankful for my mom and dad. I am thankful for sisters. My favorite Thanksgiving Bible verse is 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18: Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. — Jordan Bradley, First Grade
• Every year on Thanksgiving our family has family time, plays games, and eats fruit. My favorite thing to do on Thanksgiving is family time. I am thankful for food, water, life, and family. I am thankful for food and water because I would not survive without them. I am thankful for life because I have family and friends. I am thankful for family because they help me in my daily life. My favorite Thanksgiving Bible verse is Colossians 3:15: “Let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, since as members of one body you were called to peace. And be thankful.” — Dmitri Morgan, Third Grade
• Every year on Thanksgiving our family eats roasted turkey and talks about things to be thankful for. But, my favorite thing to do on that day is to watch leaves or snow fall. I am thankful for my mom and dad, a special school, and a warm house because I know that I am loved by God. My favorite Thanksgiving Bible verse is 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18: Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. — Chloe Kelly, Third Grade
• On Thanksgiving my family eats turkey because it is a tradition. My most favorite part of the day is my grandma baking turkey, because it tastes good. I am thankful for my grandma because she makes good food. My favorite Thanksgiving Bible verse is Colossians 2:6-7: As you therefore have received Christ Jesus the Lord, walk in Him, rooted and built up in him and have been taught, abounding in it with Thanksgiving. — Adaline Graber, First Grade
• On Thanksgiving my family eats together. My most favorite part of the day is eating turkey because it is yummy. I also enjoy going to Granny’s house because I like her. I am thankful for my coat, my family, and my farm. The verse in the Bible that most reminds me of the Thanksgiving holiday is Psalm 118:24: This is the day that the Lord has made. — Caroline Tschetter, First Grade
• Some years on Thanksgiving our family goes to church. Some years on Thanksgiving our family eats turkey. My favorite thing is going to church. I am thankful for food because it keeps me alive. I am thankful for a house because it keeps me warm. I am thankful for a car because then I don’t have to walk. My favorite Thanksgiving Bible verse is Psalm 100:4: Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name. — Seth Wiersema, Second Grade
• On Thanksgiving my family goes over to Grandma and Grandpa’s house. My most favorite part of the day is eating turkey because it is yummy. I am thankful for food, friends, and a bed. My favorite Thanksgiving Bible verse is Colossians 2:67: As you therefore have received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk in him and established in the faith as you have been taught abounding in it with Thanksgiving. — Elise Waltner, First Grade
• On Thanksgiving my family rakes and eats turkey. My most favorite part of the day is raking because I enjoy raking leaves. I am thankful for a car, life, and food. The verse in the Bible that most reminds me of the Thanksgiving holiday is Psalm 100:5: For the LORD is good and his love endures forever, his faithfulness continues through all generations. — Grayson Tschetter, First Grade
• Every year on Thanksgiving my family has a big supper and spends time with friends and family. My most favorite thing to do for Thanksgiving is having a sleep over. I am thankful for a house because it keeps me warm. I am thankful for food because food keeps me alive. I am thankful for friends because I get to have fun with them. My most favorite Thanksgiving Bible verse is Psalm 100:4: Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name. — Simon Ortman, Third Grade
• Every year on Thanksgiving our family eats with friends. We eat turkey on Thanksgiving. My favorite thing on Thanksgiving day is eating with family and friends. I am thankful for food, mom and dad, and turkey. My Favorite Thanksgiving Bible Verse Is Psalm 95:1-5: Oh come, let us sing to the LORD! Let us shout joyfully to the Rock of our salvation. Let us come before His presence with thanksgiving; let us shout joyfully to Him with psalms. For the LORD is the great God, and the great King above all gods. In His hand are the deep places of the earth’ the heights of the hills are His also. The sea is His, for He made it; and His hands formed the dry land. — Emmit Owen Ortman, Second Grade
———
Grades 4-6
Teacher: Mr. Bradley
• Abigail (5th grade) — During this hard time with Covid 19, we should praise God for everything He gave us. I am especially thankful for my house. I am also thankful for work. Finally, I am thankful for my family. Even in hard times we should thank God for everything.
• Joshua (5th grade) — During this month of thankfulness, we all have things to be thankful for. The things I’m thankful for is food because God gave it to us to live. I’m also thankful for pets because God gave us them to have a partner to live with. Lastly I’m thankful for work because then we have something to do in our free time. These are the things I’m thankful for.
• Eli (5th grade) — Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for all that God has given us. I am thankful for many things. The first thing that I’m thankful for is my family. The second thing is food. One of my favorite foods is a hot ham and cheese sandwich. The third thing that I’m thankful for are my pets Poogie, Monroe, and Maggie. The last thing that I am thankful for is a roof over my head. These are some of the things that I’m thankful for. How about you? What are you thankful for?
• Christian (4th grade) — Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks to our heavenly father. I’m thankful for life because the earth is beautiful. I’m also thankful for my family because they care for me. I’m thankful for the outdoors because I get fresh air. I’m thankful for dogs because they are fun to play with. I’m thankful for nature because it’s so wonderful. Finally, I’m thankful for a house because during winter it’s cold, and the house is warm. That is what Thanksgiving is all about.
• Christian — There are many things that we forget to be thankful for. One thing that we should all be thankful for is good health. Another thing we should be thankful for is a roof over our head. Last, but certainly not least, we should be thankful for the Bible. I hope you are thankful for these things too.
• Jessica (5th grade) — Thanksgiving is a time to spend with family and celebrate the blessings God has given us. The first thing I am thankful for is a home to live in. I am also thankful for a family to love and take care of me. The third thing I am thankful for is food and water because I won’t starve. The last thing I am thankful for is my cats because they are my little sisters and brother and they help me fall asleep. In conclusion, Thanksgiving is a time to spend with family and celebrate the blessings God gave us.
• Jakob (5th grade) — Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for things. One thing I’m thankful for is my house. Second, I’m also thankful for food. I really like macaroni and cheese. The ability to work is also a blessing. I can’t wait until I’m old enough to haul manure. These are some things I’m thankful to God for.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN
Ms. Larson’s Kindergarten Class
Gayville-Volin Kindergarten
I am thankful for my aunties and my grandma, my dogs, and my mom and dad. I am also thankful for my teddy. Her name is Grandma Sara and when I hug her it send hugs to my grandma. — Zoey
I am thankful for my mom and dad because they take me to the park sometimes. I am thankful for water a lot because it is healthy for you. — Ellie
I am thankful for my mom because she makes me food and we watch Christmas movies together. I am thankful for Penny, my puppy. She is my sister and I like to give her little bitty hugs. I am thankful for Addie because she gives me toys. I am thankful for my dad because he gives me hugs. I am thankful for my grandma. We had popcorn at our very first sleepover. — Bryten
I am thankful for play time because there are so many toys to play with. I am thankful for my mom and dad because I love them. I also love PE because we play lots of games and for snack because we have a lot of yummy food. — Ehlena
I am thankful for my mom and dad because I love them. I am thankful for my sister Nora because she plays with me and helps me clean up. I am thankful for my grandma, even though she is old, I love her. I am thankful for my cats because they come up in my bed and they are furry. — Amira
I’m so thankful for my scissors. I am also thankful for apples because they are so good. I’m thankful for my lunchbox because it is so beautiful and I like my pets because they are soft. Last thing I am thankful for is my dance moves. — Kaydence
I am thankful for my uncle Aaron and aunt Julie because we play Candyland together. I am thankful for my LOL toys. I am thankful for my cousins Cody and Taylor. Taylor plays volleyball and Cody plays football everyday. I am thankful for my grandpa and grandma, they pick me up from school. I’m thankful for my mom and apples. Apples are healthy and my mom gives me apples because there are pips in them. I am thankful for my bed because my bed is a bunk bed and helps me sleep. — Lydia
I’m thankful for computers because we get to play on them and they have games. I’m thankful for my dad because he brings me on his four-wheeler for rides. I’m thankful for pigeons on farms so I can practice my BB gun. — Kellen
I’m thankful for my mom because she brings cookies when she comes home from work. I’m thankful for dad because he buys me chocolate milk. I’m thankful for my sister because she sometimes picks me up from school. I’m thankful my grandma has Legos. I am thankful for my aunt Rae Rae, she gives me candies! The last thing I am thankful for is my dog because I love him and he loves me. — Emeree
I am thankful for mom and dad because they let me open Christmas presents. I am thankful for apples because they are heathy. I am thankful for my brother Wesley because he helps me get my chocolate milk. — Willow
I am thankful for computers because I love video games! I am thankful for mom and dad because I love them. I am thankful for art because I like doing it. I am thankful for lunch because it has yummy food for me. — Renly
I am thankful for my uncle, I like to visit him. I am thankful for my grandpa, he watches good movies. I am thankful with grandma because she plays toys with me. I am thankful for mom, she takes me to the park, carnival, and beach. I am thankful for dad because he takes me on the bike trails. — Brody
I am thankful for my mom and dad, they are so nice. I am thankful for my warm home so I don’t live out in the cold. I am thankful for food so I don’t starve. I am thankful for my Catholic church because it’s fun to go there. — Madeline
I am thankful for my dad because he plays with us and throws us around, it is fun. I am thankful for mom because she makes dinner. I like running around in PE. I am thankful for school because I love recess. I am thankful for my sisters because they take turns on the hoverboard with me. — Larissa
I am thankful for the whole world because we have everything! I am thankful for toys because they are fun to play with. I am also thankful for our Acadia because it has a TV in it and we can watch movies. — Lucas
I am thankful for my family, my classmates, trains, and puzzles. — Bentley
I am thankful for my family because I love them. I am thankful for my friends because I like to play with them. I am thankful for my cats because they are so funny! — Dorothea
———
Ms. Karstens’ 1st Grade Class
I am thankful for my family, friends and especially my mom. They are nice to me and play with me. — Kezmai
I am thankful for God, he is in my heart. I am thankful for my family, when I got my stitches my dad took my to McDonalds. — Paisley
I am thankful for candy, it tastes good. I am thankful for pop it is tasty. I am thankful for money so I can spend it. — Louie
I am thankful for my brother because he plays with me. I am thankful for my grandparents because they love me. I am also thankful for food because it is yummy! — Flynn
I am thankful for farmers because they make food for us. I am thankful for school – it is amazing. I am thankful for my friends because they help me. — Autumn
I am thankful for my mom and dad – I love them. Family is the best! I am thankful for my dog. I am also thankful for my birthday in August. — Maverick
I am thankful for my dog because he is cute. I am thankful for my dad and my mom because they love me. I am thankful for my grandparents. — Riley
I am thankful for my friends because they play football with me. I am thankful for God because he watches over me. I am thankful for my family because they play with me. — RJ
I am thankful for my class because they always look out for me. I am thankful for my brothers they play with me. I am thankful for my friends because they are sweet. I am also thankful for my dogs and cats. — Cambrie
I am thankful for my mom land dad they make me happy. I am thankful for Corey and Jodel. I am thankful for my dog because he is nice. — Cora
I am thankful for friends because they make me laugh. I am thankful for sports- I like to catch. I am thankful for food because I love it. — Benji
I am thankful for God because he is nice. I am thankful for my mom because I love her. I am also thankful for my auntie and uncle. — Josie
I am thankful for family because I love them. I am thankful for friends because I like to play with them. I am also thankful for my cat because I love her. — Nora
I am thankful for my family because they are nice to me. I am thankful for my friends because they are very nice to me. I am thankful for my dog because he is quiet. — Ashton
I am thankful for my mom because she loves me. I am thankful for cats because I love them. — Bailey
I am thankful for my family because they are nice and give me things. I am thankful for this country. I am thankful for God because he is the best and his angels are the best. — Alexander
I am thankful for my dad and mom because they love me. I am thankful for my brother and sisters because I play with them. — Axl
I am thankful for my mom and dad because I love them. I am thankful for my dog because he plays with me. I am thankful for my big sister because she plays barbies with me. — Eliza
I am thankful for my cousins. I am thankful for my mom. I am also thankful for my friends because they are nice. — Mack
I am thankful for my family because they love me and take care of me. I am thankful for my dogs because they are playful and I love them. — Dani
I am thankful for my Xbox because I like to play it. I am thankful for my dogs because they play with me. I am also thankful for my mom and dad. — Atticus
I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my dogs. I am thankful for my cats. I am thankful for my cousins because they are nice. — Norah
I am thankful for Ashton and Mack because they are nice. I am thankful for Fluffy because she is the best cat. I am thankful for school. — Evionna
———
Ms. Frick’s Fourth Grade Class
Vaydyn — I am thankful for the roof over my head. I am thankful for my friends. I am thankful for my teachers.
Skylar — I am thankful for my family. I am also very thankful for my education and my house. And I’m so very thankful for having the army fight for us and the vet saving and helping our pets stay healthy. And I’m very thankful to have teachers who will teach us what we need to know.
Khloe — I am thankful for having a house. I am also thankful for having supporting parents.I am grateful for the people who plant and give us food. I am also grateful for having blankets and shoes.
Cody — I am thankful for pets and horses. I am also thankful for is family and friends. I’m so thankful for rodeo and a great life. I am very thankful for a place to practice rodeo. I am so grateful for a horse trailer with living corters to sleep in.
Skip — I am thankful for having a house. I am also thankful for having a family and I am also thankful for having a good life.
Alex — I am thankful for a loving family. And also a roof on top of my head and tasty food to eat.
Maya — I am thankful for my Family and for everything they did. I am grateful for A roof over my head. The thing I’m most grateful for is for A loving and caring family. I am also so thankful for my school and teacher! I’m very grateful for all my friends and how nice they are.
Cash — I am thankful for school. I am also Thankful for having a house. I am grateful for family.
Ben — I am thankful for school and my education. I am also thankful for my food and water. I am grateful for a house.
Bentley — I am thankful for friends and family. I am also thankful for having all the things I have. I am grateful for being able to go to school. I am also thankful for having a house.
Maddox — I am thankful for a loving family. I am also thankful for food. I am also thankful to have a sister. I am also thankful for a house. I am also thankful for my friends. I am also thankful to have a supportive family. I am also thankful for my dog. I am also thankful for animals. I am also thankful for farmers.
Jocelyn — I am thankful for my friends and family. I am also thankful for my teacher and school. I am grateful that I have a house.
———
Ms. Polzin’s Fifth Grade Class
Mason Rose — I am thankful for our country, food, water, my family, my friends, and veterinarians.
Jax Olivier — I am thankful for life on planet earth, marshmallows, pizza, my family, the solar system, burgers, and French fries. I am also thankful for Nerf guns.
Mykah Cowles — I am thankful for my family, hospitals, and medicine. I am also thankful for my friends and life.
Rami Said — I am thankful for family, friends, food, and sports. I am also thankful for animals.
Westin Mehlhaf — I am thankful for my family, my friends, life, animals, food, drinks and school because it teaches you things.
Dilyn Reck-Sestak — I am thankful for my dad, my phone, my friends, trucks, games, football, and sleeping.
Bella Fisher — I am thankful for my parents, my sister, my teacher, friends, family, food, water, a house, and school.
Alena Fisher — I am thankful for my family and veterans. I am also thankful for my step-family, my new baby sister, hospitals, pets, and shelters.
Rose Smock — I am thankful for food, the Army, my family, a roof over my head, Spaghetti-o’s, and my best friends.
Makel McDonald — I am thankful for America, myself, Burger King, McDonalds, my best friends, my family, and school.
Ava Frazier — I am thankful for food, family, my best friends, animals, a house, being able to go to school, and life.
Lilli Crossman — I am thankful for family, military, and doctors.
Nivanna Zwieg — I am thankful for my family, food, friends, and teachers.
Haley Golas — I am thankful for friends, family, a roof over my head, food, and pets.
Maddi Kuehler — I am thankful for family, friends, veterans, my house, freedom, animals, food, water, life, doctors, and nurses.
IRENE-WAKONDA
Mrs. Lee’s Preschool Class
• Beckett
Who are you thankful for: the girl with moonlight boots in school and my Mom and Dad, Everlee, and my little black cat
What are you thankful for at school: PE
What are you thankful for at your home: Dinosaurs and tractors. Going outside with my Dad and playing in the snow
• Aubrielle
Who are you thankful for: Mom giving me cookies
What are you thankful for at school: going to music and singing songs
What are you thankful for at your home: Going outside to play basketball with my Dad, brothers, and Mom
• Mason
Who are you thankful for: My dogs, Chase and Duke. My Dad and sisters
What are you thankful for at school: I love to play with magnets and marbles
What are you thankful for at your home: running around with my dogs
• Grace
Who are you thankful for: Papa, Grandma, cousins, USD, and USA
What are you thankful for at school: taking naps and birthday parties
What are you thankful for at your home: my kitten, my room, and school
• Eden
Who are you thankful for: Mom, Dad, Nora, Hayes, and Reagan
What are you thankful for at school: Picking kids for leaders
What are you thankful for at your home: Movie Night
• Reed
Who are you thankful for: Mom, Dad, Riggs, and Rolly
What are you thankful for at school: being in line, playing at recess and playing with my friends
What are you thankful for at your home: for having sleepovers
• Ty
Who are you thankful for: Mom, Dad, and Sister
What are you thankful for at school: cookies
What are you thankful for at your home: my bed
• Shea
Who are you thankful for: Dad, Mom, brothers, and my sister
What are you thankful for at school: PE
What are you thankful for at your home: cookies and my new pool
• Lucas
Who are you thankful for: Mom, Dad, and Alice
What are you thankful for at school: books and recess
What are you thankful for at your home: for working on trucks
• Wyatt
Who are you thankful for: Grandpa, Daddy, Mommy, Jackey, and Hunter
What are you thankful for at school: friends, being outside, music, basketball hooping, slides, and the sandbox
What are you thankful for at your home: watching tv, playing with toys
• Ryder
Who are you thankful for: Maverick, Mom, Roxey, Maykayla, Papa, Neeena
What are you thankful for at school: Playing outside and PE
What are you thankful for at your home: Playwith my family and Roxy the dog
• Reagan
Who are you thankful for: Daddy, Mommy, the dog, Mia
What are you thankful for at school: going on leaf walks and putting shoes away
What are you thankful for at your home: playing with all of them
• Blaise
Who are you thankful for: God, Jesus, Mom, Dad, Grandma Town, Grandma Farm
What are you thankful for at school: teachers and Music
What are you thankful for at your home: Playing together, farming together
• Ellie
Who are you thankful for: Mom, Dad, and Sisters
What are you thankful for at school: Someone that starts with the letter
• Aubrielle
What are you thankful for at your home: Playing with my family and Barbies
• Ava
Who are you thankful for: Dada and Mommy
What are you thankful for at school: coloring
What are you thankful for at your home: playing with my Mom and Daddy and making crafts
• Alex
Who are you thankful for: Mommy, Daddy, Lizzie
What are you thankful for at school: coloring and playing
What are you thankful for at your home: playing and my playhouse
• Gunnar
Who are you thankful for: Gunnar, Mommy, Daddy and Brady
What are you thankful for at school: EVERYTHING
What are you thankful for at your home: Grandma Beth’s and Callie the dog
• Arya
Who are you thankful for: Mom to help make owies go away, and Saddie the puppy
What are you thankful for at school: I like books and PE
What are you thankful for at your home: my treehouse and slide. I like to play in it.
• Weston
Who are you thankful for: Mom, Dad, Carter, and Hunter
What are you thankful for at school: playing marbles, and building with pool noodles
What are you thankful for at your home: putting the dog in it’s home and doing chores
• Kaitlynn
Who are you thankful for: Khloe
What are you thankful for at school: Music
What are you thankful for at your home: playing at home.
• Jacob
Who are you thankful for: Mom, sister, Dad, brothers, Grandpa Darrell
What are you thankful for at school: PE and Playing scooters
What are you thankful for at your home: Hunting for Pheasants with Dad
• Bella
Who are you thankful for: Santa and Mom
What are you thankful for at school: Playing babies and coloring
• Stetson
What are you thankful for at your home: Mom and Dad
Who are you thankful for: Playing with dinosaurs
What are you thankful for at school: playing with Mom and Dad outside
• Abby
What are you thankful for at your home: Mommy and Daddy
Who are you thankful for: Playing scooters in PE and playing with friends
What are you thankful for at home: Playing outside
———
Ms. Goeken’s Second Grade Class
I am thankful for food because it keeps me strong. I am also thankful for my friends because they are always there for me. I’m thankful for my house because it protects me. Lastly, I am thankful for my family because they make me happy. — Mia A.
I am thankful for my family because my family makes me happy. I am also thankful for food because food helps me stay alive. I’m thankful for sleep because sleep helps my brain. Lastly, I am thankful for freedom because it keeps us safe. — Kinsley D.
I am thankful for food because it keeps me healthy. I am also thankful for my house because it protects me from harm. I’m thankful for my friends because they are always there for me. Lastly, I am thankful for my family because they make me happy. — Brooke G.
I am thankful for my family because they believe in me. I am also thankful for my friends because they support me at school. I’m thankful for food because it keeps me alive. Lastly, I am thankful for my house because it keeps me safe from tornadoes. — Ryker H.
I am thankful for my friends because they have my back. I am also thankful for my mom because she can make me food. I’m thankful for clothing because it keeps me warm. Lastly, I am thankful for Cordelle because sometimes he is a rascal. — Trayson H.
I am thankful for food because it makes us healthy and strong. I am also thankful for being alive. I’m thankful for my family because they always love me. Lastly, I am thankful for my friends because they like to play with me. — Caden J.
I am thankful for food because it makes me strong. I am also thankful for my house because it keeps me warm. I’m thankful for my family because they bring me food. Lastly, I am thankful for my friends because they play with me. — Taven K.
I am thankful for Miss K because she helps me at school. I am also thankful for snacks because I love fruit snacks. I’m thankful for my friends because I love seeing them at school. Lastly, I am thankful for my family because they make me happy. — Colter K.
I am thankful for my house because it protects me from harm. I am also thankful for the Veterans because they protect the people. I’m thankful for food because it keeps me strong, healthy and alive. Lastly, I am thankful for my friends because they look out for me and are always there for me. — Keeten L.
I am thankful for my family because they protect me. I am also thankful for my friends because they play with me. I’m thankful for my house because it is locked and keeps me safe from people I don’t know. Lastly, I am thankful for food because I stay healthy and do not get sick. — Kinleigh L.
I am thankful for my friends because they play with me. I am also thankful for my family because they buy me stuff. I’m thankful for my house because then I have shelter all the time. Lastly, I am thankful for food because then I can live. — Ty L.
I am thankful for my friends because they look out for me. I am also thankful for my family because they are always there for me. I’m thankful for my house because it keeps me safe from snow and rain. Lastly, I am thankful for food because it keeps me healthy. — Ryder M.
I am thankful for my friends because they look out for me. I am also thankful for my family because they cook me food and care for me. I’m thankful for food because it is healthy. Lastly, I am thankful for my home because it protects me. — Sophia P.
I am thankful for my friends because we love to have sleepovers together. I am also thankful for my family because they are always by my side. I’m thankful for my house because then I can live a happy life. Lastly, I am thankful for food because it keeps me healthy. — Nora R.
I am thankful for people because they make me happy and they help me. I am also thankful for vehicles because they can transport me from one place to another. I’m thankful for the world because the world has so many beautiful things. Lastly, I am thankful for my family because they are always there for me. — Parker S.
I am thankful for clothes because they keep me warm. I am also thankful for food because it is good for your body. I’m thankful for water because water helps your nutrients. Lastly, I am thankful for my house because they help you stay alive and safe. — Kinslee S.
I am also thankful for my house because it protects me from harm. I am also thankful for my family because they buy me things I need. I’m thankful for food because it keeps me alive and strong. Lastly, I am thankful for freedom because it makes me free. — Jolon T.
LINCOLN SCHOOL
Mrs. Moon’s Kindergarten Class
Harlan — I am thankful for being able to hunt with my dad. I am also thankful for hockey and playing on my dad’s team.
Mackenzie — I am thankful for my friends and family. I am also thankful for my class.
Carter — I am thankful for my school and family.
Baylor — I am thankful for food, parents, and animals.
Caiden — I am thankful for my friends, family and fruit.
Nora H. — I am thankful for my sister Ellie. I am also thankful for coloring books and my mom. I also love chocolate donuts.
Berklee — I am thankful for my dog and the Vikings.
Nora J. — I am thankful for my family, cats, and dogs. I am also thankful for soccer.
Koco — I am thankful for my family.
Paizley — I am thankful for my family, sisters, and little brother. I am also thankful for my cat.
Owen — I am thankful for Mrs. Moon and Easton. I am also thankful for bunnies.
Easton — I am thankful for firetrucks, police cars, and puppies.
Jack — I am thankful for my family, friends, and teachers. I am also thankful for my cousins and my principal.
Andrew — I am thankful for cars and dinos. I am very thankful for the T-res.
Jenasis — I am thankful for my class, Miss, Eidnsness, and Mrs. Moon. I am also thankful for my family.
Vyncent — I am thankful for my toys, animals, and my class.
Alina — I am thankful for my friends, stuffed animals, and toys. I am also thankful for my mom and dad. I am very thankful for the flowers in my room.
Hayden — I am thankful for my brother Liam. I am thankful for my friends Jenasis, Baylor, and Jack.
Scarlett — I am thankful for my family, my heart, and movies. I am also thankful for my toys and books. I
Sincere — I am thankful for my mom and babies. I am also thankful for my Nana and Grandpa.
Zaylin — I am thankful for my magic wand and baby dolls. I am also thankful for my mom, dad, and brothers. I also love unicorns.
———
Ms. Edelman’s Third Grade Class
I am thankful for pets. I am thankful for water. I am thankful for food. I am thankful for friends. — Kenzy.
I am thankful for my family. And food and God and Jesus. Also nature and shelter, water, life too and grandparents. — Emilie.
I am thankful for my family. because of everything they have given me.They help me with everything. They give me many things. They have given me so many things that I am thankful for. — Hunter.
I am thankful for shelter. I am thankful for water. I am thankful for food. I am thankful for pets. I am thankful for friends. — Xander.
I’m thankful for water so I do not get thirsty or dehydrated. I am thankful for friends so they can help me. I am thankful for shelter so I do not get cold. I am thankful for food so I do not get hungry. I am thankful for nature so we can get wood, water, and food. — Dom
I am thankful for my family and friends. They are very loving and caring. They treat me very kindly. They are supporting. They are protective. They help me when I need help. They are the best. — Niaya
I am thankful for food, water, and shelter. I’m also thankful for the sopport that many others do to help our community. My family always does stuff with me and makes me feel good. — Anthony.
I am thankful for my friends. I am thankful for my grandparents. I am thankful for shelter. I am also thankful for my friends because they are helpful and kind. I am also thankful for my food and thankful for my family. I am thankful for nature. — Brodi.
I am thankful for my family because they feed me, they protect me, and give me shelter. I am thankful for water that keeps me healthy and alive. I am also thankful for my pets because they keep me happy. I am also thankful for God who gave me life. —
I am thankful for life. I am thankful for shelter. I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for water. I am thankful for food. I am also thankful for the food that keeps me healthy. I am thankful for nature for saving animals. — Taliyah
I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my friends. I am thankful for nature for making food for us. I am thankful for shelter. I am thankful for God for this life. I am thankful for this world. — Peyton
I am thankful for my kindness. I am thankful for the earth. I am thankful for mom and dad. I am thankful for my cat. I am thankful for the house. — Alejandro
I am thankful for my grandparents cuz they are nice to me. I am thankful for life cuz without life we would not be alive. I am thankful for food. I am thankful for pets. I love my dogs so much. I am thankful for shelter. — Jaslynn
I am thankful for my family and friends. I am thankful for my siblings and cousins. I am thankful for shelter, water, and food. I am thankful for my seven cats. I am thankful for all of m
I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my pets. I am thankful for nature. I am thankful for God. I am thankful for life. — Maya
I am thankful for family, friends, and shelter. I am also thankful for food and nature. I am also thankful for war. Also I am thankful for my grandparents and life. — Kobe
I am thankful for my cousins because they help me. I am thankful for my teachers. l am thankful for pets and l thankful for my family. — Josh
I’m thankful for baseball. I am thankful for baseball because it’s good to move your arm. It also helps your eyes see better. It’s good to compete in games. It’s a good workout. I’m thankful for God. I am thankful for him because he made the world. Also he sacrificed his life for us. God also created us. He created heaven and earth. — Everett
I am thankful for friends and family and that I am here at school. I am thankful for clothes, computers and phones. We all are thankful for tools to write with. — Brooklynn
I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for shelter. I am thankful for my grandparents. I am thankful for nature. — Colt
I am thankful for my dog. I’m also thankful for grandmas. I’m thankful for food. I’m thankful for my friends. I’m also thankful for dad. — Bentlee
I am thankful for God because he gave people life. I am thankful for nature because animals can live. I am thankful for food and water. I am thankful for pets. I am thankful for kindness. I am thankful for shelter. I am thankful for friends. I am thankful for grandparents. — Cassidy
MENNO
Mrs. Klaudt’s Kindergarten Class
The Menno Kindergarten did “Turkey Talk” this year:
Please don’t eat me or I’ll hide in the pumpkin patch. — Trace
I will run so fast and I will run to the park and I will hide so fast! — Philip
Don’t eat me! Otherwise, I will run to the North Pole. — Jensen
Run, Turkey, Run to a tree! — Landon
I will run to the house to get away. — Kora
Please don’t eat me or I’ll swim away to Antarctica. — Tucker
Run, Turkey, Run! I will go to a castle. — Harper
I will run away to the beach. — Emberly
Please don’t eat me! Eat mashed potatoes. — Taytum
“Cock-a-doodle-doo!” I’m a chicken! — Adrian
Please don’t eat me or I’ll fly to your roof. — Andrew
I’m not a turkey, I’m a human and this is my costume! — Sylis
———
Mrs. Hertz’s Fifth Grade Class
• Ava Wyldes:
Be thankful for the things you have.
These are the things you can be thankful for.
I am thankful for my friends, they make me smile.
I am thankful for my school, which lets me learn.
I am thankful for my mom, she is nice and awesome
I am thankful for my dad, he is awesome.
I am thankful for my sister, she helps me with homework.
I am thankful for my brother, even though he can be hard to agree with.
I am thankful for my step dad, he is awesome too.
I am thankful for my little brother, he loves to play with me.
I am thankful for my step brother, he loves to play video games
I am thankful for my step mom, she is the stay home type
• Hello, my name is Blake.
And here are some things I’m thankful for.
I’m thankful for my mom and dad.
I’m thankful for my rabbits.
I’m thankful for the earth.
I’m thankful for my tv.
I’m thankful for my xbox.
I’m thankful for my grandma.
I’m thankful for grandpa.
I’m thankful for food.
I’m thankful for my cousins.
I’m thankful for my new house.
I’m thankful for my brothers and sisters.
I’m thankful
• I am Briley and
I am thankful for,
for the Earth
and for my home and
the pet that makes me sweet!
And don’t forget the parents
and sister that never let me
down!
Remember the school
and the best friend that makes me shine!
Remember the food and drinks that let you live
and the book that lets you read!
I am Briley and those
are things I’m thankful for!
• By Corwin
I am thankful for my dogs
and why they are funny
and why I like them.
Luna the guard dog
She is like a hog
She is lays like a log
She loves playing around in the fog
She loves playing around with a frog
Bailey the other dog
She is lazy
She is crazy
She is fat
And she is fat and slow
I feel like my dogs have a good home
Bailey is fun because
when we had a house fire she would not come out of the house
so my dad had to lift her out.
• By Daniel
What I’m Thankful for
I am thankful for my Mom because she takes care of me.
And my Dad who plays sports with me.
My four wheeler which is fun to drive.
The car so we do not have to walk.
My dog who plays with me.
The pickup to pull the trailer.
The tractor to plant the field.
The combine to harvest fields.
Our Church to praise God.
My house for shelter.
• Emma’s Poem
I am thankful for you and me so let’s remember that we’re thankful for everyone but us. So you see that you and I are just like siblings. So let’s make it through this tough Thanksgiving and let’s see if we accomplish this just you and me because remember God is watching everyone and now we bless God with a prayer of our own. Dear God, thank you for this day and I hope everyone has safe travels in your name. We pray Amen.
• Family is great
• Mom is the best
• Dad is a lad
• Friends are here forever
• Church is where you learn about God
• Christmas is special
• Owine eats blonie
• Art gives me the farts
• Music is not so fun but you get to live without some fun.
• God is good but so are you so remember that God is watching you.
So now you see that you and me accomplished this so let’s give ourselves a pat on our back because we accomplished this just you and me. Now you see God has brought us through this time so now it’s time for prayer. Dear Lord, thank us for this food and for letting us be here with you today and the safe travels we made and that we are still here today in your name. We pray Amen.
• My name is John.
I’m thankful for my mom.
She’s always nice and she keeps me happy every night.
My Dad is always there for me and he’s nice to me.
My brother is older than me and he likes to hang out with me.
My three dogs are loyal to me
and they always love me.
My friends like playing with me
ya that’s true
I like playing with them too.
My cat is always around me and he likes me.
My house is white
I like it and my parents like it too.
My school is cool and I learn new stuff.
My bunk bed is soft and it helps me sleep at night.
My mom has a farm.
She has four goats in a barn.
God has been good to me and helps me too.
Earth is in the universe
and keeps people safe too
That’s all the things I’m thankful for
Have a great day too!
• By Justin
I am thankful for my friend,
I hope he is that to the end
I am also thankful for my dog,
even though he acts like a hog
That’s just two things I’m thankful for,
there are for sure many more
• This is what I’m thankful for!! By Kyra
My family
My nickname Wonderwolfisback
My Friends
My pets
My food
My toys
My tablet
My wolf [ imagination]
My new cousin Paislea Angle born on Oct 15 2021
My family up in heaven
My Pets up in heaven
My friends that moved
My grandpa’s horse that died Major
My school
My clarinet
My favorite word
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
My favorite food is Fleisch kuechle and pasta and chocolate chip cookie dough and cheese and candy.
My teacher
My plants
My life
God
Roblox adopt me
Minecraft
Lemon ice cream
Orlando Florida
My pens to color
My favorite drink Boba tea
Seasons
Trump
My favorite movie
The U.S Army
My tractors at my grandpas
The books I read
My Christmas gifts
My Halloween costume
My work
My T.V
My Computer
Thanksgiving
My cat boots
That is what I’m thankful for!!!!
• Leah’s thankful poem
What are you thankful for?
I am thankful for lots of different stuff.
I am thankful for God because he is my savior
I am thankful for Grandpa Dan sometime has a bad behavior
I am thankful for Mom because she is nice
I am thankful for my cats that like to chase mice
I am thankful for Teacher for teaching me
I am thankful for Trent likes to eat off of apple tree
I am thankful for Friends who are kind
I am thankful for Grandpa Gene with a mind
I am thankful for Food good and sometimes healthy
I am thankful for Grandma Sue who is wealthy
I am thankful for Blankets that keep my warm and comfortable
I am thankful for Marie who think her clothes are uncomfortable
I am thankful for Dad who loves us so much
I am thankful for Grandma Sandra who has a soft touch
I am thankful for Heater and AC keeps me the right temperature to be happy
I am thankful for Laura because she can be nappy
I am thankful for Earth because I can alive
I am thankful for Preston B. who is five
I am thankful for my dog she seems happy
I am thankful for Ella B. always being happy and kind
I am thankful for Micah M. because he can be nice
I am thankful for Elijah M. make some workpiece
I am thankful for Home that keeps us safe and warm
I am thankful for Isaiah C. like to build stuff
I am thankful for Abigail C. is kind and fun to play with
I am thankful for Ceelia B. because she is fun
I am thankful for Miles B. he likes to build
I am thankful for Ruby B. likes to play with me
I am thankful for Noah C. because he is unique
I am thankful for Grace M. who likes to build
I am thankful for Brook B. gentle
What are you thankful for?
That’s all I am thankful for and much more.
• My name is Lee and I’m thankful for a lot of things and many more here is a list and you shall see.
My home is really safe
My tv helps me watch stuff
My dog is really fun to cuddle with
My mom is really fun
My dad really makes me laugh
My sister always makes sure I’m okay
My furniture so I’m not on the ground
My bedroom so I get to sleep on a bed
My ps4 I get to play with friends
My cousins really like to sit and talk
My school without it I would’ve never met my friends
Well these are the things I was thankful for. Thanks for listening to this wonderful poem.
• By Skyla
I’m thankful for my family,
Mom, Dad, Brendan, Quentin,
DonnyRae, and Phoebe
I’m thankful for my dogs,
CoCo and Bella
I’m thankful for my friends,
Krya, Leah, Emma, Brynn, and Phoebe
I’m thankful for my teachers,
Mrs. Hertz and Ms. Abbink
I’m thankful for my favorite foods,
Spaghetti, pizza, and breadsticks
I’m thankful for Paityn
• Hello, my name is Thomas Roe.
And I think you should know.
I’m thankful for lots of things.
Even when they are mean.
I wish there was a vaccine.
But that just scratches the surface.
Of the things I’m thankful for.
Like….
My mom, even though she’s not calm.
My dad, even though he gets mad.
My sister, when she’s gone I miss her.
My house, there is always a mouse.
My dad’s truck, it brings us great luck.
My cat Willow, she rolls up like an armadillo.
My dog buddy, he is chubby
My town, I’ve walked all around.
The Earth, I’ve been here since birth.
My life, I’ve had fun being alive.
That’s all the things I’m thankful for.
If I did I didn’t mean to bore.
Thank you for your time.
With this wonderful rhyme.
• By Vincent
This is what I’m thankful for.
I’m thankful for my nice parents because they keep me safe.
I’m thankful for my nice grandparents, they keep me safe and I play football with both of my grandpas.
And Sometimes I bake food with my grandma.
For friends, they keep me energized.
For shelter it keeps me nice and warm.
For earth, because it has all sorts of fun activities.
For a nice teacher, because she helps me with all sorts of things.
For nice things, because I could have nothing to do.
For a big land space to do stuff.
I’m thankful for my PS4. It keeps me energized.
For my football because I can play with my sister.
So that is what I’m thankful for
so tell me what you are thankful for.
• By Will:
I am thankful for my cat
who is not fat and
my brother and
my mother with
my house that
doesn’t have a mouse
and cars that
let me go far
and my father
who is a farmer
SACRED HEART SCHOOL
Mrs. Barger’s Kindergarten Class
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for the blessings God has given us. I give thanks to my Mom and Dad because they make food for me. I give thanks for toys because I can play with them. This year I am most thankful for Mrs. Barger for teaching me math. — Cade S.
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for the blessings God has given us. I give thanks to my family because they watch movies with me. I give thanks for my friends because they play with me. This year I am most thankful for God because he created us. — Ben B.
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for the blessings God has given us. I give thanks to my Mom and Dad because they let me dish up my own food. I give thanks for toys because I can play with them. This year I am most thankful for my pets because I play with them. — Averie P.
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for the blessings God has given us. I give thanks to my Mrs. Barger because she teaches me how to read . I give thanks for my Corkey because he is so soft. This year I am most thankful for Jill because I love her. — Jane H.
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for the blessings God has given us. I give thanks to Jane because she is my best friend. I give thanks for my school because I go there to learn. This year I am most thankful for my family because they give me food. — Bennett H.
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for the blessings God has given us. I give thanks to my house because it gives me a place to live. This year I am most thankful for Mrs. Barger for teaching me. — Liam L.
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for the blessings God has given us. I give thanks to my Grandparents because they spoil me. I give thanks for cars because they drive me places. This year I am most thankful for Jesus because he heals people. — Keaton K.
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for the blessings God has given us. I give thanks to God because he made me. I give thanks for my dog because he makes me happy . This year I am most thankful for my life because it’s special to me. — Laura V.
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for the blessings God has given us. I give thanks to God because he made me . I give thanks for food because it’s good for me. This year I am most thankful for teachers because they teach us Art. — Alayna K.
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for the blessings God has given us. I give thanks to Keaton because he lets everyone play. I give thanks for Amise because he helps me when I fall. This year I am most thankful for God because he made me. — Olivia F.
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for the blessings God has given us. I give thanks to my cousins because I love them. I give thanks for my friends because they play with me. This year I am most thankful for toys that I can play with. — Atalia H.
Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for the blessings God has given us. I give thanks to my Mom and Dad because they give me paper. I give thanks for my brother and sister because they give me granola bars. This year I am most thankful for my dog because he barks. — Eli S.
———
Mrs. Frank’s First Grade Class
Taylor Wesley — My pet and family because they take good care of me.
Adalyn Conway — My teacher and friends because I like when my teacher teaches and my friends play with me.
Nathaniel Drake — Foxes and friends because my friends play with me.
Stelah Girard — My family and house because some people don’t have anything.
Tucker Feimer — Family and friends to play with me.
Kasey Moser — My family and teacher because they are nice.
Bentley Vitek — Pets and family because they give me comfort and joy.
Selena Nguyen — Family and my stuffies because I love them.
Noah Wustewald — Thanksgiving because there is lots of yummy food and Christmas because it’s close to my birthday.
Penelope Sternhagen — A close family that celebrates holidays together and that God made horses.
Paisley Ibarolle — My grandparents and my stuffed wubby because I love them a lot.
Jack Sempek — My mom and Thanksgiving because you get to eat turkey.
———
Ms. Krier’s First Grade Class
Lauren B. — I am thankful for my friends because they are helpful and nice and they make me feel good.
Evan B. — I am thankful for myself because I am able to be what I want to be and do what I want to do. I am also thankful for my friends because they play with me and it makes me happy.
Maxwell B. — I am thankful for my friends because it is fun to play with them.
Sullivan D. — I am thankful for my toys because they are fun to play with.
Ezra F. — I am thankful for animals because they can do fascinating things. I am also thankful for food because we need it to survive and my mom is a really good cook.
Eleanor F. — I am thankful for my family because they are super fun. I am also thankful for my school because we get to learn about Jesus!
Paisley L. — I am thankful for family and friends because when I am sad they play with me and it makes me feel better.
Liam M. — I am thankful for my uncles because they can play with me at The Rock and they love me.
Marli P. — I am thankful for my family because they take care of me and they make food for me. I am thankful for my dog because he always welcomes me when I get home. I am thankful for my toys because I get to play with them. I am thankful for planet Earth because it has animals and animals are helpful for Earth. I am thankful for my school because I get to learn there.
Owen R. — I am thankful for my dog Ace because he is fuzzy, playful, cuddly, and he listens. I am thankful for my dad because he does fun things with us like fishing and he plays stuff with us. I am thankful for Grandma Pam because she made me a fox blanket and pillow.
Elise S. — I am thankful for my family because I love them and they love me. I am thankful for my cousins because they take care of me. I am thankful for my pet because she sleeps with me at night.
Alice S. — I am thankful for the sky because it is pretty. I am thankful for my dog because he plays with me. I am thankful for my family because they take care of me.
Kennedy S. — I am thankful for my family, because they are nice, and I love being with them.
———
Mrs. Hunhoff’s Second Grade Class
Kenzie K. — I’m grateful for horses, family, teachers, God, Jesus, you, earth, food, water, my class, and Buddy.
Wyatt S. — I’m grateful for my mom and dad that prepare food for me. I am also grateful for my home.
Harper H. — I’m grateful for my family and my friends and for the toys my parents gave to me.
Stella P. — I’m grateful for my family, friends, food, shelter, and water.
Riley S. — I’m grateful for my pets because I feed them and water them.
Natalie S. — I’m grateful for my dog Frankie and my mom and dad.
Timothy O. — I’m grateful for family, friends, school, church, and my house.
Katelyn B. — I’m grateful for my family and friends. I’m grateful for my toys and my house.
Alex H. — I’m grateful for water and my family. I’m also grateful for my friends and food and animals.
Avery G. — I’m grateful for my family and my cousin.
Kiera P. — I’m grateful for my friends and my family. I’m also grateful for my mom and my dad and my sisters.
Drew S. — I’m grateful for my family, toys, and my dog.
Sayla N. — I’m grateful for my food. I’m grateful for my friends.
Luke W. — I’m grateful for my food and water and my family, too.
Kingston W. — I’m grateful for my life.
ST. ROSE SCHOOL
Ms. Loecker’s Third Grade Class
Hadley Kuchta — I am thankful for family, teachers, and friends. I am thankful for food and water and the world that God made.
Aaron Dickes — I am thankful for my family, friends, animals, books, life, Earth, trees, food, God, my house and teachers.
Layla FoxhovenvI am thankful for animals, food, my classmates, teachers. I love Miss Loecker this year, my mom and dad, Jesus, my Guardian Angel, rain, books, army people, and Religion.
Ella Pokorny — I am thankful for food, mom and dad, my brother, cousins, grandma, grandpa, great grandma and grandpa, my aunts and uncles, my classmates, teachers, and God.
Ruby Wilkins — I am thankful for life, tacos, food, water, schools, my family, animals, snow, Mass, books, trees, lakes, rivers, friends, God, angels, my houses, my teacher, holidays, the ocean, art, clothing, flowers, The Body of Christ, ice skating, beds, math, cake, Science, TV, cats, toys, waterparks, shoes, the Bible, Gospel, peanut butter, and jelly.
Zoey Wieseler — I am thankful for my family, friends, cousins, distant cousins, and for animals, school, principals, classmaets, trees for paper, and teachers! I am thankful for God, Saints, family members, holidays, books, stores, nice warm beds, houses, school members, food clothes, water bottles. I am thankful for a lot of things, for dogs, goats cowls. I am thankful for every single thing in the word. I love all kids of animals.
Charlee Wiebelhaus — I am thankful for meat that we have on Thanksgiving and for my family that comes. I tis nice to be together on Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is where you spend time with family and have dinner. It’s nice to spend time with theym. they smile when they’re happy. I see lots of smiles. It’s pretty nice.
Payge Goeken — I am thankful for my family, my house, food, schools, friends, kind people, my teacher, water, and loved ones. I am thankful for my classmates, America, and all people in general. I am thankful for animals, God, nice warm days, nice warm beds, peaceful days at home and school. I am thankful for drinks and staying hydrated. I am thankful for stores to buy food and drinks, clothes, and coats. I am thankful for places to stay like hotels and motels. I am thankful for all teachers. I am thankful for everything.
STEWART SCHOOL
Mrs. Moser’s 2nd Grade
I am thankful for God. Because he made us. If he wasn’t born I would not be here. I am thankful for family and friends. They take care of me. And they love me and I love them too. I am thankful for trees. They make air for us. Some animals eat leaves. — Cali M.
I am thankful for my pet Pixel. He is the best companion, and he makes me happy when I’m down. I am thankful for nature. Its trees and plants help us breath fresh air, and it is a good place for quiet time. I am thankful for my family. They are caring for me, and they are great companions. — Kara T.
I am thankful for Mrs. Moser. She is sweet like a cupcake. She’s lots of fun. She’s a really great teacher! I am thankful for my brothers. They keep me occupied. They also teach me things. I have lots of fun with them. I am thankful for my mom and dad. They feed me. They help me. They love me. — Ryder G.
I am thankful for my bed and my sister. My bed is a bunkbed and warm blankie. I am thankful for toys. Toys are fun to play with at home. I like to bring toys at the game. — Alexia G.
I am thankful for school and teachers. I learn at school. I get to eat lunch. I am thankful for my mom and dad. They can get me food. I get to see my baby brother. I am thankful for pets. You can play with pets. You can walk. — Maci R.
I am thankful for my family and I am thankful for my house and my parents, otherwise, I wouldn’t live. I am thankful for Rocket, Mitons, Oby, Prins and my lizard, his name is King. — Maple G.
I am thankful for mom and dad. They help me do math. Every time I’m scared they help me. I am thankful for earth. I love God because he made earth. I am thankful for school it helps me learn. — Zander H.
I am thankful for my pets Hurley and Code are my dogs and all my reptiles. I love my dakugon. — Laiken C.
I am thankful for family and friends. My family and friends are important because they take care of me. They love me. I am thankful for Diary of a Wimpy Kit. I love reading it. I enjoy watching the movies. I am thankful for my pets. My dog named Snickers is so cute. My cat named Haly is a protector. — Emmett H.
I am thankful for my teacher, and my class. Because I have something to do. I can play, and learn. I am thankful for trees. They give us fresh air. We can build houses. I am thankful for my family. I can learn with them. So I can have fun too. — Sawyer A.
I am thankful for the earth. If we didn’t have earth we wouldn’t live. We wouldn’t be able to breath in space. I am thankful for Doctors. If we didn’t have doctors, they wouldn’t be able to help you if you were sick. They help us get better and do checkups. I am thankful for family. We wouldn’t know how to protect our self without our families. — Owen. D.
I am thankful for Riggs, Rocky and Scout. Rocky, Scout and Riggs really like me. Rocky and Riggs go hunting. I am thankful for my great grandpa and my great grandma. They were kind. They liked me so much. They really help me. I am thankful for my house. My house is very cool on the outside. My house has a lot of rooms. — Hunter V.
I am thankful for the whole world. I have the things I need to live with. I am just so thankful for it. I am thankful for my dog Harley!!! She is the best pet ever! She is so cute!!! I am thankful for friends and family! I just love them so much! They are kind and helpful! — Pria J.
I am thankful for my mom and dad. They love me. They help me. I am thankful for my little black cat and dog. I love my cat. I am thankful for my grandma. She loves me. — Abel A.
I am thankful for having a family. Having a family means they take care of you. Your family will love you forever. I am thankful for being alive. Being alive means seeing the world and having fun. I am thankful for having animals. Without animals, we wouldn’t have food. With animals, it makes people happy. — Carsten S.
I am thankful for love. Love keeps people supported and strong. Love is important to the whole world, even animals. I am thankful for the earth. The earth provides a lot of things. The earth is important to all of us. I am thankful for food. Food keeps us healthy and active. We wouldn’t be alive without food. — Eli K.
I am thankful for my house and family. I woudn’t have no where to go if I didn’t have a home. My family is special to me. My family is special to me. I am thankful for my mommy and sister. My mommy helps me with my mom. My sister helps me with hurtful things. I am thankful for my school, teacher and friends. School is important because it helps us learn. My teacher helps me learn. Friends are important because they are nice. — Lucy B.
I am thankful for my family and my Mini Pin, Vinny. My family is special because it loves me and helps me. My Mini Pin, Vinny loves me. I am thankful for electronics and water. Without electronics we couldn’t call people. Without water we couldn’t drink it. I am thankful for the universe and the earth. I am thankful for the earth because it holds everything on it. I am thankful for the universe because it holds everything. — Archer K.
I am thankful for a tea party because my family plays with me. — Thomas B.
———
Mrs. Zimmerman’s Second Grade Class
Rian Mentele — There are so many things to be thankful for. I am thankful for school. I am thankful for school because you have friends everywhere. Also, you are never alone at school. I am thankful for family. I am thankful for family because my family makes me laugh. Also, they help me if I am sad. I am thankful for my dog. I am thankful because I get to snuggle with him. When I get mad he cheers me up. School, family, and my dog are all such good reasons to be thankful.
Jenna Gadeken — I am thankful for so much this year. I am thankful for my parents. I am thankful for them because they work hard and earn money. If I didn’t have them I would be sad. I am thankful for my cat. I love my cat. His name is Boscoe. My aunt brought him to us. I am thankful for my brother. I am so glad I have a brother so I can play with him. I would have no one to play with me if I didn’t have my brother. My parents, Boscoe, and Caleb are all great reasons to be thankful.
Sloane Hardy — Oh, the things you can be thankful for. There are so many reasons why you can be thankful for something. I am thankful for my mom and dad. I am thankful for them because I love my mom and dad so much. They are helpful and kind. I am thankful for food. I am thankful for food because I would die without food to eat. I am always hungry. I am thankful for water. I am thankful for water because I cannot survive without water to drink. I drink a lot of water. As you read, I have a lot of reasons to be thankful; I am thankful for my mom and dad, food, and water.
Mason Lawrence — There are many reasons to be thankful for things you love. I am thankful for friends. I am thankful for friends because I can play with them. I am also thankful for friends because I always have fun with them. I am thankful for school. I am thankful for school because you get to learn. I am also thankful for school because you have fun. School is fun! I am thankful for my mom and dad. I am thankful for my mom and dad because they take care of me. I am also thankful for my mom and dad because they get me things. There are many reasons to be thankful for things like family, friends, and school.
Sophia Arens — I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my family because I get to spend time with them. I am thankful for school. I am thankful for school because I get to play at recess. I am thankful for dance. I am thankful for dance because I like going to dance class.
Cruz Glover — I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my family. I am thankful for my family because they take care of me. I am thankful for my family because they love me. I am thankful for my house. I am thankful for my house because I don’t want to get stuck in a storm. I am thankful for my house because I don’t want to be cold. I am thankful for clothing. I am thankful for clothing because I don’t want to be laughed at. I am thankful for clothing because I don’t want to me naked. I have lots to be thankful for.
Kai Sasse — I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my family. They help me when I get hurt. They help me with math. I am thankful for my sister. She helps me when I feel down. She rides bikes with me. I am thankful for my brother. He takes me on car rides. We have pillow fights. My family gives me many reasons to be thankful.
Oliva Shudak — This year I am thankful for a lot of things. I am thankful for my mom. My mom loves me. I love her too. Sometimes, we watch TV together. I am thankful for my family. They play with me. Every week we watch a movie on Saturday or Sunday. I am thankful for my teacher. She is very nice. She teaches us good work. Sometimes we do fun projects. I am thankful for my mom, my family, and my teacher.
Cate Hacecky — I have a hundred things that I am thankful for. I am thankful for Earth. I am thankful for Earth because Earth gives life to us all. Earth gives food and shelter. I am thankful for teachers. They give us knowledge and they help us when we are sick. I am thankful my parents. They help me when I am sick. They give us food too. Earth, teachers, and my parents are all good things to be thankful for.
Jazper Rembold — This year I have a lot to be thankful for. I am thankful for my baby sister. She is cute. She is the loudest person in our house. I am thankful for school. I am thankful for school because we can learn. We get to do math. I am thankful for food and water. I am thankful for food and water because I can eat and drink. I can drink water so I will not be thirsty. My baby sister, school, and food and water all good reasons to be thankful.
Oliver Salts — This year I have some reasons why I am thankful. I am thankful for my family. I love all of them. I love spending time with them. I am thankful for police offices because they help everybody. You will always need them. I am thankful for holidays. We get to see each other on holidays. Holidays let us have fun. That’s all that I am thankful for.
Kyara Van Alst — I am thankful for soccer because I want to make a goal for our team. I am thankful for my mom because she is my superhero. She works hard. I am thankful for my school because I like to be with others. I like music too.
General LeFebvere — I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my mom. She takes care of me. Also, she makes supper for me. I am thankful for my dad. He bought ferro fluid. Also, he is the best. I am thankful for my friend, Owen. When I am sad he cheers me up. Also, he was my first friend. You can see that I have many reasons to be thankful.
Cannon Witte — I can think of many things that I am thankful for. I am thankful for the military. I am thankful for the military because they help us stay safe. They help us fight for our lives. I am thankful for my dad. He loves me more than anything. He also cares about me. I am thankful for my mom. I love her so so so much. She is so nice. I have many reason to be thankful.
Shawn Tejral — I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my dad and sister. They take me out to eat. They play with me. It is fun. I am thankful for my friends. My friends play sports with me. My friends play with me; it is fun. I am thankful for my grandpa and grandma. They bought me a new bike with front and back breaks. They bought be a new football. I have a lot to be thankful for.
Liyah Castenda — This year I have many things to be thankful for. I am thankful for Mrs. Zimmerman. She is nice to me. It is so fun to have her as my teacher. I love school because of her. I am thankful for my mom. She is the reason I’m here. She is thankful for me. I love her because she is special to me. I love her like she loves me. I am thankful for my house. I am thankful or my house because if it rains I won’t get wet. My house has food at it. Mrs. Zimmerman, my mom, and my house are all wonderful things to be thankful for.
Deondre Davies — I have many reasons to be thankful. I am thankful for my mom and my dad. I am thankful for them because they love me. They help me up when I fall. I am thankful for my sister. I am thankful for my sister because she loves me. She makes me happy. I am thankful for my school. I am thankful for school because you can be smarter and get better at math. One day you can be a super smart kid in your class. My mom and dad, my sister, and school are all good things to be thankful for.
Wyatt Thomson — I am thankful for many things. I am thankful for my mom and dad. I am thankful for them because they take me places. They get me toys.
I am thankful for candy. I am thankful for candy because it is delicious and yummy.
I am thankful for video games. I am thankful for video games because they are fun to play with. They are cool sometimes. My mom and dad, candy, and video games are all good things to be thankful for.
VIBORG-HURLEY
Ms. Porter’s Second Grade Class
Kynslee — I am tankful for life because I like to live. I am tankful for scool because I like to learn. I am tankful for friends because I like to play with them. I am thankful for God because he made life.
Hudson — I am thankful for my family because they’re respectful and kind and loveing and caring. I am thankful for my friends because they’re nice and respctful and kind. I am thankful for God because he gave me and the world life.
Hayden — I am thankful for my family because my mom and dad protect me and my sisters. I am thankful for my friends because when I am sad they help me. I am thankful for my teacher because they help me learn. I am thankful for my gramma and grappa because they help me when I am sick.
Harmony — I am thankful for my family because they helpful. I am thankful for life because its nice. I am thankful for my freinds because they are kind. I am thankful for school because it keeps my brain working. I am thankful for water because it keeps me healthy. I am thankful for teachers because they help me learn.
Quinn — I am thankful for my family because I know they love me. I am thankful for my broter because I love him. I am thankful for my sisters. I am thankful for animals. They are good for the environment. I am thankful for school because you at school. I am thankful for teachre because they teach me.
Angela — I am thankful for my flamily because they love me. I am thankful for my friends becaus they like me. I am thankful for my home becaus it protects me and my mom and dad. I am thankful for my school becuse they teach me and my classmates. I am thacful for my aimnls. I am thankful for God because he mad use.
Ellyanna — I am thankful for my family because they love and care for me. I am thankful for my dogs because they love and protect me. I am thankful for my cat because he loves and cares for me. I am thankful for my house because it protects me. I am thankful for my grandma and grandpa because thay love and care for me.
Kirk — I am thankful for God and Jesus. Because we would not be living. I am thankful for sports because they make me healthy. I am thankful for family because they protect me. I am thankful for my teachers. Because they help me learn. I am thankful for my church because they help me learn about God.
Zoe — I am thankful for my family because I am protect by family. Protected at my house they are nice. I am thankful for my parents and my granma papa and Emma and Colby and Doug. I am thankful for school because I love to learn. I am thankful for my teachers because they make me learn and they are nice and they are funny.
Brooke — I am thankful for my family because they are very helpful. I am thankful for my brother because he is kind. I thankful for my mother because she protect me and my brothers. I am thankful for my school because I learn there. I am thankful for my friends because I am thankful for my grandma because she is very helpful. I am thankful for my grandpa because he is very funny.
Titus — I am thankful for friends and family because they make me happy. I am thankful for cats because they are awesome. I am thankful for God because he made the world.
Lance — I am thankful for my family because they love me. I am thankful for my house because it protects me. I am thankful for my mom and dad because they love me.
Monroe — I am thankful for my house because it keeps me protective. I am thankful for my family because they love me and care for me. I am thankful for my school because it teaches me stuff. I am thankful for animals because they are cute and fuzzy. I am thankful for toys because they entertain me. I am thankful for friends because they play with me and they are nice to me. I am thankful for books because they teach me stuff.
Dallas — I am thankful for my dog because when I am older and alone at my house he is the only one I can play with. I am thankful for my family because without them I wouldn’t be a thing. I am thankful for jokes because they make me laugh.
Taya — I am thankful my family because they care for me. I am thankful for my house because it protects me from the weather. I am thankful for school because I can learn at school and I am thankful for my friends because they are nice. I am thankful for electricity becaus if we did not have electricity we would not be able to see.
Pyper — I am thankful for friends because they help othr friends up. I am thankful for teacher because they help students learn. I am thankful for family because thay keep me safe. I am thankful for games because when am bored I can play them. I am thankful for school is where people learn. I am thankful for my home because it keeps my family safe.
Tressa — I am thankful for school because I can learn staff like couting to ten. math, and reading. I am thankful for my house because it protects me, my brothers and mom and dad and dog Dolly. I am thankful for my friend. They play with me at recess if I fall down on the cement.
Weston — I am thankful for my house becaus it gives me a roof over my head. I am thankful for the seasons because without them you and family wouldnt have much fun without them I am thankful for animals because thay are pets and food. I am thankful for friands because thay are nice. I am thankful for grandma because without her I wouldnt be alive. I am thankful for electricity because without we wouldnt have shows to entertain us. I am thankful for stuffed animals because thay are cute and fuzzy.
Tre — I am thankful for my family and I like too snuggle whith my animals bekus thay hav soft fur.
Hudson — I am thankful for school. I am thankful for mom and dad. I am thonkful for mom and dad playing video games.
Aiden — I am thankful for my family because they are kind. My granma becaus she is helpful. I am thankful for my teacher because they teach me. I am thankful for my grandpa becaus he is thankful.
Creighton — I am thankful for math. I am thankful for family because I like my family a lot. I am thankful for my frens because they are so nice.
Ian — I am thankful for my family becase they love me and I love them. I am thankful for my scool. I am thankful for my friends. and my grandma and grandpa bekas my grandma and grandpa help me with my home work. And I thankful for my mom and dad. I am thankful for God. I thankful for my aunt and uncle. I am thankful for my five cats. I am thankful for my cousin Jake and Zac. I am thankful for my dog I have one dog.
Maddie — I am thankful for my mom becase she care me. I am thankful for my gradma becase she care for me. I am thankful for my gradpa becase he care for me.
Evan — I am thankful for my moms and dad house because it gives prtechin and warmth. I am thankful for my teacher because she helps me learn.
Briggs — I am thankful for a brother a sister a mom and a dad because they all will play anything with me. I am thankfull for a home that portectss me. I am thank full for a cute dog because she is a good cuddler. I am thank full for electrity that powers television.
WEBSTER SCHOOL
Mrs. Moser’s Jr. Kindergarten Class
• I am thankful for the firefighters putting out fires. — Emery
• I am thankful for Mrs. Moser teaching us. — Isaac
• I am thankful for Spiderman! — Toby
• I am thankful for days we do fire drills. — Knox
• I am thankful for “Caught Being Good” coupons. — Rainbow
• I am thankful for Mrs. Moser teaching us. That’s it! — Brent
• I am thankful for staying over at Grandma Amy’s house. — Bennett
• I am thankful for going to school. — Elijah
• I am thankful for Mrs. Moser and fossilized dinosaurs. — Dayton
• I am thankful we get free time. — Cayson
• I am thankful for Mrs. Moser teaching us new songs. — Jennifer
• I am thankful for Mrs. Moser teaching me. — Malinali
• I am thankful for all of us, and Mrs. Moser and that we got a new (Promethean) board. I am thankful we get to do reading and we get to do stuff with Mrs. Moser. — Legacy
• I am thankful for family. — Kendrick
• I am thankful for helping Mrs. MacLeod. — RJ
• I am thankful for everybody being nice to me. — Drayden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.