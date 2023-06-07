LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is now taking applications for Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for homeschooled and fully virtual school-age students (K-12). Students are eligible if they were enrolled in a fully virtual learning environment or were homeschooled in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency as of Jan. 27, 2020, and they qualify for free and reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Act.

Through P-EBT, eligible school children receive temporary emergency nutrition benefits loaded on EBT cards that are used to purchase food.

