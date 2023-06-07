LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is now taking applications for Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for homeschooled and fully virtual school-age students (K-12). Students are eligible if they were enrolled in a fully virtual learning environment or were homeschooled in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency as of Jan. 27, 2020, and they qualify for free and reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Act.
Through P-EBT, eligible school children receive temporary emergency nutrition benefits loaded on EBT cards that are used to purchase food.
An application must be completed for consideration of P-EBT by June 22, 2023. Proof of income and identity is required to be submitted at the time of application. Nebraskans can apply for the benefit here.
All benefits for homeschooled students and fully virtual students will be issued on Aug. 15, 2023, for the 2022-2023 school year. A monthly benefit of $139 will be applied for those eligible during the months of August 2022 through April 2023. A one-time benefit of $74 will be applied for those children eligible for May 1-11, 2023.
Families with questions about P-EBT can contact DHHS.NebraskaPEBT@nebraska.gov or call 1-800-383-4278. Include the following information in the email: the parent’s name, Master Case Number, address, email address, phone number, child’s name, and child’s date of birth.
