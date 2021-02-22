• A report was received at 7:09 p.m. Friday of theft by deception on Linn St.
• A report was received at 11:16 a.m. Saturday of a protection order violation in Yankton.
• A report was received at 11:30 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle break-in on E. 18th St. A knife was reportedly stolen.
• A report was received at 12:29 p.m. Saturday of theft on Locust St.
• A report was received at 3:04 p.m. Saturday of a fire on Cedar St.
• A report was received at 5:06 p.m. Saturday of the theft of $400 on W. 30th St.
• A report was received at 9:32 a.m. Monday of a business burglary on W. 2nd St. Keys were reportedly stolen from a lockbox.
• A report was received at 10:28 a.m. Monday of a residential burglary on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 10:37 a.m. Monday of identity theft on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 11:58 a.m. Monday of theft from a business on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:50 p.m. Friday of the theft of two motorcycles off of 446th Ave. in Mission Hill.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.