The Yankton Area Concert Association (YACA) will be welcoming The Masters of Soul to the Yankton high School Theatre on Monday, Nov. 29, at 7:30 p.m.
The concert event will include a 10-piece ensemble with three female singers, four male singers and a four-piece band.
The second concert of the five-concert series this season will be another entertaining night for YACA members and a relaxing evening before holiday activities start to wind up.
