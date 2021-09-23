SD Health Authorities Urge Residents To Get Influenza Vaccine

It’s time to get your flu shot — the sooner the better — because influenza season usually begins in October.
South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) officials can’t predict how quickly influenza will start circulating in the state, so it’s important for people to speak with their doctor now if they have any questions about the flu vaccine, to get vaccinated and to be as safe as possible this winter, South Dakota state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton told the Press & Dakotan.
Each year, the number of flu infections is tracked and reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which publishes regular reports on influenza levels across the country.
Flu activity for the 2020-2021 influenza season was unusually low, both in the United States and globally, despite high levels of testing, according to the CDC’s “2020-2021 Flu Season Summary.”
According to the report, the last flu season saw dramatically fewer flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths than in previously reported flu seasons.
• In the U.S. from Sept. 28, 2020-May 22, 2021, 1,675 (0.2%) of 818,939 respiratory specimens tested by U.S. clinical laboratories were positive for the influenza virus.
• During the last three flu seasons before the pandemic, the proportion of respiratory specimens testing positive for influenza peaked between 26.2% and 30.3%.
• Also, the cumulative rate of laboratory-confirmed influenza-associated hospitalizations in the 2020-2021 season was the lowest recorded since this type of data collection began in 2005.
• There was one flu-related pediatric death last season, compared to the usual range of 37-199 since flu deaths in children became nationally notifiable in 2004.
Last year, there was concern of what a severe flu season during the pandemic would mean for hospitalizations, but how severe any given flu season will be, is difficult to predict because it boils down to several different factors, according to Clayton.
“The impact of each influenza season varies based on the influenza strain, level of flu vaccination and other mitigation strategies that are used, including staying home when sick and washing hands often,” he said. “Luckily, we didn’t see a big flu season last year, but that does not mean we are going to experience the same this year.”
COVID fatigue and lower virus numbers over the summer have led many to generally reduce or eliminate masking, frequent hand washing and social distancing — measures that also reduce the spread of COVID-19, he noted.
To keep people healthy, the DOH continues to encourage all residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of influenza, Clayton said.
Because last year’s flu season was mild, there is concern that people may mentally have moved influenza to the back burner, but it remains a health threat, he said.
“South Dakotans step up to get the flu vaccine each year, and this year should be no different,” Clayton said. “The DOH is focused on ensuring that people have the information they need to get both their flu vaccine and, if they haven’t yet, their COVID-19 vaccine.”
He added that current vaccination guidelines allow for both vaccines to be administered simultaneously.
“We are recommending people get both their COVID and flu vaccines this year,” he said. “They can be administered together, so it’s a one-stop shop against both health conditions.”
As part of its annual flu vaccination campaign, the DOH is also informing the public on the differences between the COVID-19 and the flu vaccines and their uses.
“Flu vaccination prevents Influenza infections, hospitalizations and deaths,” he said. “COVID-19 vaccination prevents infections of SARS-CoV-2, hospitalizations and deaths.”
They are different viruses that require different vaccines for protection against serious illness.
“Some people may be concerned that they still developed influenza infection after getting the vaccine in past years,” Clayton said. “It’s important to know that the flu vaccine not only helps protect you from illness, but also has been shown to prevent hospitalization and death due to influenza.”
———
For more information on influenza and COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.doh.sd.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.