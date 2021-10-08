The Yankton School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the Yankton High School (YHS) main theater, located at 1801 Summit St.
At Monday’s meeting, representatives for the Koch Hazard firm are expected to update the school board on progress regarding the elementary school facilities study.
Also, the school board will be recognized for having been awarded the 2020-2021 ALL Award for dedicated service to the students of South Dakota.
Yankton School District Child Nutrition Supervisor Sandi Kramer, who will be retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year after 38 years with the district, will also be recognized by the school.
To view the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click “School Board” and then click “Live Stream School Board Meeting.”
The meeting is open to the public. Social distancing in the theater and mask wearing are recommended.
For more information, visit www.ysd.k12.sd.us.
