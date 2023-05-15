LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) in cooperation with the Nebraska Broadband Office and the Office of the OCIO/NITC has added six additional community listening sessions on broadband access and digital opportunities in the month of May.
One of the meetings will be held in Wayne at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Wayne Community Activity Center, 901 W. 7th Street.
The listening sessions are designed to engage a diverse cross section of Nebraskans to inform the development of comprehensive plans to best address digital equity needs throughout the state and broadband deployment for unserved and underserved Nebraskans.
Community Listening Sessions are planned in June for Broken Bow, Fremont, Kearney, Lexington, McCook, North Platte, Pender, Schuyler and South Sioux City. Locations, times and dates for the June community listening sessions will be announced and posted to the Community page of the Broadband Nebraska website: https://broadband.nebraska.gov/Home.
