Victim Identified In Charles Mix County Fatal Crash

LAKE ANDES — An Armour man has been identified as the person who died Sunday night in a one-vehicle crash about two miles north of Lake Andes.
According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was southbound on 382nd Avenue when it went into the west ditch and struck a field approach near the intersection with 290th Street at about 8:44 p.m. Sunday.
Paul Nowak, the 40-year-old driver, was transported to a Wagner hospital where he later died. He was not wearing a seat belt and was the only occupant.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
