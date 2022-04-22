YSD Honors Staff At Social; Janssen Named Teacher Of Year

Teachers and staff members who have served the Yankton School District for 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years as well as retirees were recognized at a Recognition Social held at Mount Marty University April 20.
The following people are recognized for their years of service.
• 5 Years — Dean Anderson, Sarah Brandt, Kim Byrkeland, Laura Horacek, Lindsay Kortan, Lisa Mahnke, Nicole Mehlhaff, Jordan Mogck, Lesa Palsma, Lindsi Pekas, Ray Quinlivin, Tracy Robinson, Mike Stanage, Britta Stucky, Bethany Svacina, Robert Taylor and Debra Wostrel
• 10 Years —Tony Beste, Maggie Dvoracek, Tina Koletzky, Ryan Mors, Pauline Rhoades and Kathy Sage
• 15 Years — Dale Bromley, Keith Goeden, Julie Koller, Jack Kyriss, Angela Larson, Susan Muehlbeier and Heather Olson
• 20 Years — Susan Adam, Jeanne Beckman, Kathleen Bergeson, Connie Bromley, Kim Eide, Susan Goeden, Rebecca Gravholt, Alyssa Roth, and Kris Rutledge
• 25 Years — Todd Carr, Melissa Crosley, Michelle Hoesing, Lori Leader, Susan Meeker, Jill Mikkelsen, Lori Schaeffer and Angela Stratman
• 30 Years — Kathy Frank
• 35 Years — Michele Fleer, Allison Moon, and Jamie Van Winkle
———
RETIRING STAFF
• Brian Engebretson — Head Custodian at Stewart, 29 years
• Connie Frohreich — Administrative Assistant to the Director of Student Services, 32 years
• Randy Gross — High School Teacher, 37 years
• Annette Haberman — Occupational Therapist, 24 years
• Sandi Kramer — Child Nutrition Director, 38 years
• Murray McGlone — Middle School Teacher, 29 years
• Amy Miner — High School Teacher, 21 years
• Cindy Stenstrom — Beadle School Paraprofessional, 22 years
• Jamie Van Winkle — Lincoln School Teacher, 35 years
———
The nominees for Yankton School District teacher of the Year were Julie Koch, High School teacher, Lexy Zimmerman, Middle School teacher and Teresa Janssen, Middle School teacher. The Yankton Teacher of the Year for 2022 is Teresa Janssen.
The nominees for the Yankton School District Employee of the Year were Hannah Carda, Stewart Speech Language Pathologist, Sylvia Fedde, Lincoln School Librarian, Karen Giraud, Lincoln School Paraprofessional, Kim Kotrous, Webster School Child Nutrition, Sarah Lawrence, School Nurse, Lindsi Pekas, MS/HS Speech Language Pathologist, Lori Rust, Business Office, and YSD Nursing Staff. The Yankton School District Employees of the Year for 2022 are the YSD Nursing Staff, Sarah Lawrence, Rachel Carda, Beth Preheim, Gina Mrozla, Randi Kindle and Katrina Romero.
Farm Credit Services, Mount Marty University, Marlow, Woodward & Huff, Prof. LLC, Dakota Beverage, and Yankton School District Parent/Teacher Organizations sponsor the Yankton School District Recognition Social.
