Up In Flames

A house fire thought to have been under control Monday night flared up early Tuesday and destroyed a rural Yankton home.
A little after 7 p.m. Monday, an electrical fire in a dog-house heater sparked a structure fire west of Yankton on Nome Street, displacing four people, according to the Yankton Fire Department.
The fire is believed to have started when the heating unit in the dog house failed. It soon engulfed a shed and spread to the side of the house, settling into the attic. The fire also burned through a propane line attached to a 125-gallon tank.
“The propane tank was venting when we got there,” Deputy Chief and Fire Marshall Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan Tuesday. “So, we couldn’t get too close to it because we didn’t know how long it had been involved in fire. We had to keep cooling it until it ran out of propane.”
It took firefighters about 2½ hours to put out the blaze, he said.
“Our guys did a really good job of getting the fire knocked down and kept all the fire above the ceiling space, a real good job of covering stuff, and we actually hauled stuff out of the house,” Nickles said. “There was hardly any smoke in the house.”
Yankton County EMS and the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the call. The Red Cross was on site working with the family.
When Nickles left the scene, two rooms had sustained water damage and light smoke damage was reported elsewhere, but the house was in good enough condition that heat was still on, he said.
Firefighters cut holes in the house’s metal roof, but may not have located every bit of burning material, leading to Tuesday’s rekindling, he said.
In this particular house, there was only an insulated truss space between the cathedral ceilings and the roof.
“it’s to code, but there’s not a lot of roof sight. We can’t see, especially at night,” Nickles said, “It’s kind of like the heat inside an oven. It doesn’t come out. It just travels underneath.”
The fire apparently reignited in the truss space and burned for most of the night, he said.
Responders were called back to the scene around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, by which time the snow storm had made the roof too slick to walk on.”
“The second time, we pulled up on the scene and had fire showing through the roof,” Nickles said. “That area where it had burned between the ceiling and the roof pretty much did us in and dropped the ceilings down into the rooms.”
The last call, around 9 a.m. failed to find any fire, he said.
“Our guesstimate now is that the house was totaled,” Nickles said. “The dog’s not happy he lost his house, but there were no injuries.”
