Concerned about invasive plants? Learn how to slow or even stop the invasion at this month’s Seed Library class. On Tuesday, April 11, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Dan Johnson will discuss identification and management of common invasive plants in the Yankton area.
Classes are free and open to the public. Participants can join one of the two presentations in person at Yankton Community Library’s meeting room or virtually at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/667001277.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.