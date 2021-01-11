Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Traun Cook Sr., 37, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold for possession of drug paraphernalia; unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with high potential for abuse (felony); and possession of a controlled substance.
• William High Hawk, 28, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold for possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony); and possession of a controlled substance.
• Kelli Whitehead, 42, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold for unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a potential for abuse (felony); possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• David Martin, 60, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia; unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony); and possession of a controlled substance.
• Tomas Acosta-Alvarez, 42, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
• Shaelyn Freeman, 27, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a parole hold for false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Steven McCloud, 43, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a parole hold for identity theft (six counts), first-degree petty theft and criminal entry of a motor vehicle.
• Tobie Mariano, 44, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for first-degree petty theft, criminal entry of a motor-vehicle and identity theft (6 counts).
• Von Vangendren, 47, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for renewal of registration during an assigned month and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
• Jared Lickfelt, 37, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold for simple assault (domestic).
