INCIDENTS
• Police received a report at 2:16 p.m. Friday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 2:49 p.m. Friday of a fight on Summit Street.
• Police received a report at 6:28 p.m. Friday of a theft on Linn Street.
• Police received a report at 7:25 p.m. Friday of a runaway on W. Fifth Street.
• Police received a report at 8:02 p.m. Friday of disorderly conduct on E. Levee Street.
• Police received a report at 8:24 p.m. Friday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 11:21 p.m. Friday of vandalism.
• Police received a report at 4:51 a.m. Saturday of an assault on Mulberry Street.
• Police received a report at 10:38 a.m. Saturday of vandalism to a pickup truck (address not provided).
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 5:08 p.m. Saturday of an assault
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 7:09 p.m. Saturday of a possible theft at Midway Beach.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 8:52 p.m. Saturday of possible domestic violence.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 11:46 p.m. Saturday of a weapons/firearms complaint.
• Police received a report at 1:23 a.m. Sunday of possible domestic violence on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 2:39 a.m. Sunday of possible domestic violence on John Street.
• The sheriff’s department received a report Sunday at 8:25 a.m. of a death when a male was found deceased at the wall at Gavin’s Point Dam.
• Police received a report at 9:29 a.m. Sunday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 9:38 a.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on Douglas Avenue.
• Police received a report at 11:53 a.m. Sunday of a fireworks complaint on 11th Street.
• Police received a report at 1:04 p.m. Sunday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 1:24 p.m. Sunday of possible criminal entry into a vehicle on W. Fourth Street.
• Police received a report at 1:27 p.m. Sunday of a theft on W. Third Street.
• Police received a report at 1:29 p.m. Sunday of vandalism to a vehicle on Walnut Street.
• The sheriff’s department received a report Sunday at 1:39 p.m. of harassment at an unspecified location.
• Police received a report Sunday at 4:53 p.m. of a possible protection order violation on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s department received a report Sunday at 6:04 p.m. of a theft at a residence north of Gayville.
• The sheriff’s department received a report Sunday at 8:21 p.m. of a sex crime at an unspecified location.
• Police received a report Sunday at 10:19 p.m. of abuse of an elderly person or a nursing home incident at W. 11th Street.
• Police received a report Sunday 11:11 p.m. of a bond violation involving a no contact order on Pearl Street.
• Police received a report Monday at 12:01 a.m. of vandalism or intentional damage caught on video on W. 11th Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
