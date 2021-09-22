HURON — Ten outstanding women have been nominated by their communities to be honored at the Spirit of Dakota’s 35th Anniversary Celebration and Award Banquet in Huron. They are Angela Ehlers, Presho; Robyn Freedom Flickinger, DeSmet; Roberta Hindberg, Tea; Caryn Hojer, DeSmet; Sandra Larson, Box Elder; Coleen Liebsch, Arlington; Jody Moritz, Faulkton; Kristin Noem, Pierre; Marileen Tilberg, Onida; and Linda Witt, Bristol.
South Dakota’s premier woman’s award will be presented Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Huron Event Center.
The winner will be chosen by a statewide commission of Tona Rozum, Chair, Mitchell; Julie Garreau, Eagle Butte; Carol Johnson, Watertown; Julie M Johnson, Aberdeen; Jean Hunhoff, Yankton; Suzette Kirby, Sioux Falls; Marsha Sumpter, Kadoka; Ginger Thomson, Brookings; Watertown; and Bev Wright, Turton.
The award is given to a woman who has demonstrated vision, courage and strength of character in the development of her family, community and/or state.
All 10 women will be given distinguished recognition throughout the many activities planned including Tea in the Afternoon in the country home of Rodney & Beckie Freeman, an art show open to the public in the lobby of the Huron Event Center from 4-7 p.m., a 5:30 p.m. social and 6:30 p.m. banquet.
The winner receives an individually created framed bronze oval with the pioneer woman sculpted by South Dakota Artist Laureate Dale Lamphere and modeled after his nine-foot sculpture that stands outside the Crossroads Hotel.
Tickets for the banquet may be purchased at the Huron Chamber Office: 605-352-0000 or 1-800-487-6673.
