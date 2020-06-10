Feeding America is now called Feeding Yankton and its food distribution will start up again this Saturday at 9 a.m. at Yankton’s Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center at 709 Whiting Dr.
Participants are asked to call ahead to Don Werkmeister (605-665-1518) or Chuck Schild (605-653-9250) to add their names to the distribution list to ensure that enough food is available.
Also, recipients are asked to remain in their vehicles.
Distributions at that location are set for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 9 a.m. for the rest of the summer. The group expects to switch to a new permanent location for its weekly distributions beginning in the fall.
