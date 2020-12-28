Hard as it is to believe now, things actually did occur in 2020 that were mostly beyond the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That was a fact we realized as we compiled our year-end list of top stories. COVID-19 was so overwhelming in its impact and received its own section for review, which ran in Saturday’s Press & Dakotan.
Today, we present the top five “non-COVID” local stories of 2020 — some of which may have been lost in our memories once the coronavirus took over.
The P&D news staff selected the Yankton School District opt-out as the top story of 2020. Voters approved it in February after similar efforts were rejected in 2011 and 2012.
The Stephen Robert Falkenberg murder trial and the sentencing of Joseph James for the 2018 murder of Yankton woman Phyllis Hunhoff ranked second and third, respectively, followed by the big year at Mount Marty University (formerly College) and the progress made at the Huether Family Aquatics Center in Yankton.
1. YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT
OPT-OUT PASSES
In February, Yankton School District (YSD) voters approved a property tax opt-out of a maximum $1,850,000 annually for four years.
Buoyed by public support expressed for the measure, the school board called for the opt-out during its January meeting, and set Feb. 11 as the date for the vote.
At the time, school board President Kathy Greeneway said, “I’m very proud of what we have been able to accomplish over the years with the budget and with the revenues that have been before us, but I do believe that it is time that we do take a look at another source of revenue to continue the good work that we do within the education system here in Yankton.”
The previous two opt-out attempts, in 2011 and 2012, both failed.
This time, the measure passed with approximately 54% of voters in favor and 46% against.
YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle, along with a number of opt-out supporters, were at the Yankton County Government Center that evening eagerly awaiting results. By the end, there was some crying and lots of hugging among supporters in celebration of the win for the Yankton School District and its students.
“We’ve done a good job of listening the past several years, based on the two opt-outs that failed prior to this one,” Kindle said. “We listened to the matter of using reserves, bringing down the insurance fund and making good use of capital outlay to the extent that we can. I just think we really did a sincere job of listening to the public and we are going to continue to do that.”
The first year of the opt-out levy is 2020, payable in 2021.
2. FALKENBERG SENTENCED FOR MURDER
In March, Stephen Robert Falkenberg of Yankton was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his girlfriend, Tamara LaFramboise, also of Yankton.
LaFramboise was reported missing by her mother, Mary LaFramboise, in early March 2019. Prosecutors successfully argued that on March 1, 2019, Falkenberg killed LaFramboise during an argument in her apartment and sought to hide her death by loading her body into the back of his pickup truck and dumping it.
Weeks after LaFramboise’s disappearance, Michigan authorities announced that her dismembered remains had been found in a stream not far from the farm home of Falkenberg’s brother in Michigan. Police in Michigan found her clothes in the landfill, but her head, hands and feet have never been recovered.
Falkenberg’s lawyer, Clint Sargent, argued that LaFramboise had been in a meth-fueled rage during the argument and had died of a sudden arrest. Expert witnesses for the state argued that fractures indicated she had received a fatal blow to the head.
The day after the murder, Falkenberg was seen with a broken hand that prosecutors argued was injured in a fatal struggle with LaFramboise. Court documents showed that Falkenberg had told his daughter he pushing the victim into a wall, hurting his hand, and that she had died on impact.
“My daughter is gone. The mother of my grandchildren is gone,” the victim’s mother said at Falkenberg’s sentencing. “Please give up her head, hands and feet so she can be buried whole. Please tell us where those things are so that we can put her body to rest.”
At his trial, Falkenberg did not take the witness stand and he opted not to comment at his sentencing.
“In the future, I hope you think more about her life than the manner of her death,” presiding Judge Cheryle Gering said, addressing the defendant at his sentencing. “Mr. Falkenberg, your life will now be defined by her death.”
3. JAMES GETS LIFE IN HUNHOFF MURDER
In July, Joseph James, 49, of Norfolk, Nebraska, was sentenced to life in prison for the 2018 murder of Phyllis Hunhoff.
Hunhoff left her mother’s Utica farm in early November 2018 but never made it back to her home in Yankton. She was reported missing and a multi-jurisdictional search was conducted over the course of the next few days until Hunhoff’s body was discovered on the Santee Sioux Reservation, still in her car.
Police reported that there had been a failed attempt to burn the body and the car.
James was arrested a few weeks later in connection with that arson and indicted for it in December. In February 2019, investigators charged James with murder, felony murder, kidnapping resulting in death and carjacking resulting in death in the Hunhoff case. If James were convicted, federal prosecutors would have been within their rights to request the death penalty, given the seriousness of the charges.
James initially pleaded not guilty, but later pleaded guilty to the reduced charge murder in Indian country (one count) in conjunction with an agreement that prosecutors not request the death penalty. All other charges were dropped.
“Your conduct has taken a life and altered the lives of others,” Judge Brian Buescher told James before imposing a life sentence last July. “I hope you remember the pain you caused for every day of your sentence, which will be for the rest of your life.”
In July 2019, Ramon Simpson, also of Norfolk, Nebraska, was added to the Hunhoff murder indictment and charged with kidnapping resulting in death and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in the Hunhoff murder.
According to court documents, FBI Special Agent Jeff Howard, who investigated Hunhoff’s death, discovered during his interview of Simpson that he and James were together in the hours preceding Hunhoff’s death.
Motions to strike any incriminating statements made during Simpson’s two subsequent police interviews were denied by a magistrate judge, whose ruling was later upheld by U.S. District Brian Buescher.
Ramon’s jury trial has been set for Jan. 12, 2021.
4. MOUNT MARTY HISTORIC CHANGES
Despite an ongoing pandemic, Mount Marty celebrated a number of historic achievements this year.
The year started with dramatic changes. The pandemic forced the shift from in-person instruction to online delivery, along with cancellation of the May graduation and the summer’s all-school alumni reunion. However, those two activities were rescheduled for the fall.
Sacred Heart Monastery, including Bishop Marty Chapel, was closed to the general public in order to protect the Benedictine Sisters during the pandemic. The monastery remains closed, but the nuns invited others to join them in the ringing of bells as a show of unity.
On July 1, the Catholic Benedictine school officially became Mount Marty University. The school also welcomed Bill Miller, the new vice president for academic affairs.
But the year brought more than a name change and new personnel.
This fall, the university announced its largest freshman class in history. The 153 new students marked a 36% percent increase over fall 2019, continuing a hike in recent years. Mount Marty now has the largest overall Yankton campus enrollment since 2006. The institution’s total enrollment is just over 1,000 students and growing.
The school opened a new residence hall in response to the growing enrollment, spurred by the new football program.
The fall semester brought cause for celebration as students and staff returned to campus. The postponed graduation ceremony and all-school reunion were held at that time. In addition, the week included an open house for the university’s new Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse. The football team hosted a fall scrimmage to showcase the new program playing its first games next year. In addition, Cimpl Arena underwent a renovation and upgrade of its seating.
The fine arts activities continued, including the continuation of Vespers that was moved from Bishop Marty Chapel to St. Benedict Catholic Church because of the pandemic. Two socially-distant performances were given, with the singers and audiences wearing masks.
For those unable to attend, South Dakota Public Television aired a broadcast at 9 p.m. (CST) Christmas Eve. The performance will also stream on the website and be archived for later viewing.
One of Mount Marty’s biggest announcements came just before Christmas. The 2021 NAIA national indoor track and field championships will be held at the school’s fieldhouse March 3-6 — a first in school history. The meet, still hosted by Dakota State University of Madison, was moved from the original site at South Dakota State University in Brookings because of COVID concerns. Mount Marty bid for the replacement site and was successful.
5. AQUATICS CENTER PROGRESS
The long-sought replacement to the Fantle Memorial Park Pool began taking shape over the course of 2020.
Christened the Huether Family Aquatics Center, demolition of the old pool began at the end of 2019. A mild winter and quieter spring gave construction crews perfect conditions to make serious headway on the project as it headed into the summer. As construction has progressed, many city officials have even cited this as a beacon of hope on the horizon in a year shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At summer’s end, former Sioux Falls mayor and Yankton native Mike Huether visited the site to see the progress. In addition to the tour, Huether issued two challenges to the City of Yankton — make sure the aquatics center is open and affordable to everyone in Yankton, and to begin thinking of the next big project for Yankton to work toward.
Currently the aquatics center costs just under $11 million — short of projections that had it anywhere from $14-$17 million.
The Huether Family Aquatics Center is expected to be completed in time for the 2021 pool season.
