The Hy-Vee stores in Yankton and Vermillion will give away more than 6,700 free mini peaches to customers during a contactless drive-thru event on Tuesday, June 2. The giveaway will start at 10 a.m. and continue until noon, or while supplies last.
In partnership with its fruit supplier SunWest Fruit Company, Hy-Vee is donating fresh produce to Hy-Vee customers as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact individuals and families across South Dakota. The first 350 customers will receive nearly 20 mini peaches for a total donation of approximately 1,250 pounds.
As more families continue to become financially impacted by the pandemic, Hy-Vee and SunWest Fruit Company believe it’s important to provide access to high-quality produce during this time of need.
Fresh mini peaches will be distributed to customers for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Product will be safely loaded into customer vehicles using a contactless method to minimize physical contact and enforce social distancing.
The event will take place at the Yankton Hy-Vee along the east side of the store, and at the Vermillion Hy-Vee, it will be along the east side of the store with participants exiting south behind the store. All event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures. No walk-ups will be allowed.
