South Dakota recorded 448 new COVID-19 infections and two new deaths in Tuesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s total deaths climbed above the 1,000-death threshold late Monday with 29 new COVID-related fatalities reported.
South Dakota saw its fourth straight day of less than 1,000 new cases, due in part to the lag in testing over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Yankton County recorded five new cases Tuesday, its lowest daily increase since Oct. 6. The county saw a record 81 new recovieries, as well as two new hospitalizations. On Tuesday, the DOH online portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton with 17 COVID-occupied beds and six COVID-occupied intensive care (ICU) beds, with no patients listed on ventilators.
Also, Charles Mix County recorded 14 new cases Tuesday, as well as 40 new recoveries.
In Nebraska, Cedar County registered 11 new infections as of late Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 3 new cases (1,366 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (45), 19 new recoveries (1,233), 0 new deaths (14), 119 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 14 new cases (892), 1 new hospitalization (99), 40 new recoveries (626), 0 new deaths (5), 261 active cases;
• Clay County — 4 new cases (1,377), 1 new hospitalization (30), 66 new recoveries (1,149), 0 new deaths (10), 218 active cases;
• Douglas County — 1 new case (295), 0 new hospitalizations (44), 10 new recoveries (241), 0 new deaths (5), 49 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 3 new cases (576), 2 new hospitalizations (54), 26 new recoveries (421), 0 new deaths (9), 146 active cases;
• Turner County — 4 new cases (788), 0 new hospitalizations (51), 37 recoveries (656), 0 new deaths (42), 90 active cases;
• Union County — 7 new cases (1,259), 0 new hospitalizations (61), 34 recoveries (1,029), 0 new deaths (25), 205 active cases;
• Yankton County — 5 new cases (1,792), 2 new hospitalizations (77), 81 new recoveries (1,348), 0 new deaths (9), 435 active cases.
In Nebraska, besides Cedar County’s 11 new cases (397 overall), seven new infections were reported in both Knox (444) and Dixon (406) counties.
In the DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions, 416 new cases were reported in grade K-12 schools last week (Nov. 22-28), a drop from 789 the previous week and the lowest weekly number since Sept. 27-Oct. 3. Overall, there have been 7,502 cases (5,484 students, 2,018 staff), with 6,701 recoveries. Among colleges, universities and technical schools, 104 new cases were recorded last week, down from 167 the previous week and the lowest number since Aug. 16-22. Overall, there have been 2,824 known cases (2,494 students, 330 staff), with 2,631 recoveries.
Here are South Dakota’s statistics for Tuesday:
• Total Cases — 80,912 (+448: 416 confirmed, 32 probable);
• Active Cases — 14,088 (-3,096);
• Recoveries — 65,876 (+3,542);
• Hospitalizations — 4,572 ever hospitalized (+70); 547 currently hospitalized (+1);
• Testing — 5,634 new tests processed; 1,951 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, the state’s 29 new deaths raised its toll to 1,018. Also, the DHHS also reported 1,941 new infections.
Here are other Nebraska statistics reported late Monday:
• Total Cases — 128,407 (+1,941);
• Recoveries — 64,485 (+923);
• Hospitalizations — 4,316 ever hospitalized (+39); 907 currently hospitalized (+11);
• Testing — 16,164 new tests processed; 4,356 new individuals tested.
