CASES DISPOSED: Oct. 8-14, 2022
Olga Pena, 900 W. 25th Street, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $296.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 10 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Cody James List, 3208 SD Hwy 314, Yankton; Operate vessel under influence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Boat – reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50; Operate vessel under influence; Recharged by information.
Amy M. Cisler, Fremont, Neb.; Municipal speeding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Casey Leroy Pickner, 115 W. 3rd Street, Apt. 1, Yankton; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $445; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended and 10 days credit; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault – bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault – bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by indictment.
Larry Dean Ryken, 106 Jerry St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Bonnie Louise Jensen, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jason Raysby, Avon; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
Jayda Brialynn Amundson, Olivet; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Emily Kaye Konechne, White Lake; Seat belt violation; $25.
Philip Lee Johnson, 210 E. 6th Street, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
John Rolston, 104 Forrest View Drive, Yankton; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; $53,322; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 1 day credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated assault against law enforcement officer; Dismissal – reduction; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by indictment; Resisting arrest; Recharged by indictment.
Lacey McThias, Marty; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Larry G. Sievers, Wayne, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Kory Alan Kepplinger, Kaylor; Speeding on a state highway; $232.50.
Cole William McClaughlin, Madison; Overweight on axle; $278.50.
Adam Uken, Tabor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Kathryn Elizabeth Johnson, 105 Paige Place, Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; $186.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended and 136 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Ryan Phillip Hunter, 1408 Meadow View Rd., Yankton; Illegal Lane Change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Eluding; $596.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Eluding; Recharged by information.
William Thompson, 1003 E. 16th Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $19 fine; $19 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Aydon Tramp, 1100 W. 11th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Norman Jay Waldner, Carpenter; Overweight on axle; $230.50.
Carly Elizabeth Maxwell, Dell Rapids; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Levi Lathanel Pick, Mission Hill; Use or possession or drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lacey Mae Juttelstad, Springfield; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Scott D. Tieszen, Marion; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jason Stone Arrow, 1113 Kennedy Drive, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Zachary Adam Wolf, 1305 West 8th Street, Apt. 10, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $142.50; Jail sentence of 10 days suspended.
Ashley Counts, 116 Sid St., Yankton; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Myron John Fineran, Junior, 1313 W. 30th Street, Apt. W, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional causing contact w/bodily fluids/human waste; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury 3rd or subsequent offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; $866.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 17 days credit; Intentional causing contact w/bodily fluids/human waste; $296.50; Jail sentence of 17 days with 17 days credit; Intentional causing contact w/bodily fluids/human waste; Recharged by indictment; Resisting arrest; Recharged by indictment; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by indictment; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury 3rd or subsequent offense; Recharged by indictment.
Ethan John Bradwisch, 2805 Kentucky Ave., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Todd Christopher Hauger, 412 Mulberry St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
James Mark White, 307 Locust St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Dean Vellek, Tyndall; Following too closely; $132.50.
Mason Michael Jo Hlavac, 814 Locust St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Anthony James Pewo, 3200 Halley St., Apt. 4, Yankton; Misprision of felony; $5,196.46; Jail sentence of 360 days suspended; Habitual offender – 3+ prior – crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Misprision of felony; Recharged by information; Grand theft – more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Recharged by complaint.
Angel Luis Feliciano, Utica; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Darrick Lee Muilenburg, Irene; Seat belt violation; $25.
Justen Christensen, 512 S. Deer Blvd, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Michael Craig Petersen, Rapid City; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kathryn Elizabeth Johnson, 105 Paige Place, Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; $396.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended and 144 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Shaun Bentley, Senior, 812 Summit Street, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $926.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Justin Frank Garry, 804 Belfast St., Apt. 3, Yankton; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,440.50; Sentence of 10 days; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence – 2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Garrett B. Conn, Sioux Falls; Possession firearm prior felony drug conviction; Suspended execution of sentence; $426.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Two years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession firearm prior felony drug conviction; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Commit felony carrying firearm – first conviction; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint.
Marlania Trista Mentele, 102 E. 26th Street, Yankton; Pet violation – no shots; $25.
Damon Michael Kostroun, 2912 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Beau Franklin Brady, 1006 Whiting Dr., Apt. 104, Yankton; Following too closely; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Donovan R. Seiler, 301 Bunker Lane #12, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50; Reckless driving; $521.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Kristi Jolene Baker, Castlewood; Seat belt violation; $25.
Sam Cody Matthes, Rapid City; Speeding on other roadways; $232.50.
CASES DISPOSED: Oct. 15-21, 2022
Cody William Kirrman, 100 Robin St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jacob Wayne Blunck, Tekamah, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $223.50.
Scott Peter Scheirbeck, Duluth, Minn.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Kayli Ann Jelsma, Springfield; Seat belt violation; $25.
Crystal Campbell, 610 W. 21st Street, Apt. 204, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jennifer Joy Osborn, 1008 W. 8th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
William Peter Danner, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
William Stephenson, Crofton, Neb.; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Xavier Gainsforth, 600 E. 6th St., Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; $436.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 118 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Xavier Gainsforth, 600 E. 6th St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $518.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 106 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possession drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cody James List, 3208 SD Hwy 314, Yankton; Operate vessel under influence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Boat – reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50; Operate vessel under influence; Recharged by information.
Daniel Eli, Irene; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Ashley Wuestewald, 1606 Mulberry St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lazliana T. Pavon-Osorio, Norfolk, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jeffrey Aaron Stracqualursi, 415 W. 15th St., Lot 13, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days.
Steven Neil McCloud, 3204 Halley St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended and 5 days credit; Habitual offender - 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information
Adam Uken, Tabor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Luisangel Velazquez, 2010 Burleigh, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Terry L. Golden, Broken Bow, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Andrew CJ Lowe, Winside, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $280.50.
Justin Daniel Raymer, Salem; Overweight on axle; $186.50.
Virginia R. Allen, 701 Mulberry St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Curtis Patrick Lunn, 1228 Pasque Circle, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Cody William Kirrman, 100 Robin St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jatell Leann Lambert, 800 W. 25th St., Apt. 89, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility.
Eugene Louis Johnson, Irene; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Cooper David Cornemann, 300 Valley Dr., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Zachary Boyd, 909 E. 31st Street, Yankton; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,206.50; License revoked for one year; Three years probation; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Exhibition driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Ryan Phillip Hunter, 1408 Meadow View Rd., Yankton; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Eluding; $596.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Eluding; Recharged by information.
Ashley Counts, 116 Sid St., Yankton; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Myron John Fineran, Junior, 1313 W. 30th Street, Apt. W, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional causing contact with bodily fluids/human waste; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury 3rd or subsequent; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; $866.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 17 days credit; Intentional causing contact with bodily fluids/human waste; $296.50; Jail sentence of 17 days with 17 days credit; Intentional causing contact with bodily fluids/human waste; Recharged by indictment; Resisting arrest; Recharged by indictment; Simple assault against law enforcement officer et al or other public officer; Recharged by indictment; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury 3rd or subsequent; Recharged by indictment.
Myron John Fineran, Junior, 1313 W. 30th Street, Apt. W, Yankton; Bond – no contact terms – misdemeanor violation of no contact provision; Dismissed by prosecutor; Bond – no contact terms – misdemeanor violation of no contact provision; Recharged by information.
Kyle Charles Frieberg, 902 E. 11th Street, Apt. 5, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended and 5 days credit; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; recharged by information.
Ethan McBride, Lynch, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Xiomara Adi Bonillaacevedo, 1307 W. 8th St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25.
Andrew CJ Lowe, Winside, Neb.; Maximum weight per tire width; $182.50.
Elizabeth Martinez-Chavez, Omaha, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Alfonzo De’Andre Johnson, 2210 Green St., Apt. 108, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Andres Grant-Wabasha, 2200 Green Street, Apt. 12, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $236.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years suspended and 118 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Dylan Lopez, 31133 434th Ave., Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Jibri M. Hooper, Duluth, Ga.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Aidan James Martin, Springfield; Seat belt violation; $25.
Eric Even Kraft, Battle Creek, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $238.50.
Nathan Bradley Torberson, Freeman; Seat belt violation; $25.
Philip Lee Johnson, 210 E. 6th Street, Yankton; Petty theft - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Derek Moe, Brookings; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Recharged by complaint; Petty theft – 1st degree – more $400; Recharged by information.
Theodis Joseph Smith, III, 178 Mickelson Dr., Yankton; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information; Distribute/possess with intent to distribute marijuana 1 oz. or less; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by complaint; Speeding on other roadways; Recharged by complaint.
Charles Joseph Schoepf, Viborg; Limitation on tree stands; $97.50.
Nickolas Ian Beringer, Tyndall; Seat belt violation; $25.
Michelle Lynn Christenson, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Xavier Gainsforth, 600 E. 6th St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Juston Lee Drapeaux, 604 ½ Green Street, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 1 year suspended and 239 days credit; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; $2,638.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years with 3 years suspended and 239 days credit; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Drug free zones created; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possession drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules III or IV; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Aydon Nathan Tramp, 1100 W. 11th St., Yankton; Left turning vehicle failing to yield right of way; $132.50.
Kristine Ann Edwards, Scotland; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Mary Louise Schoenfish, Menno; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Valerie J. Larson, 212 E. 4th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Kael Blauwet, Larchwood, Iowa; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Eric Stucky, 2200 Green Street #6, Yankton; Illegal lane change; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Austin James Higuera, 100 Mack Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probably Cause).
Anthony K. Sharp, 3031 Broadway, Suite 8, Box 164, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Britni Marie Drapeau, 918 Pine St., Apt. B, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Adam Tylor Stanley, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $125; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Shayna Provost, McCook, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Beau Franklin Brady, 1006 Whiting Dr., Apt. 104, Yankton; Following too closely; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Shane Austin Baumgartner, 400 Pine St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Leonard Edward Bennett, 1107 Redmond St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Nicholas Charles Kosters-Ciarey, Rock Valley, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $187.50.
Marylnn Sue Rice, Lake Andes; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Bonnie Louise Hisek, 112 Forestview Dr. Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
