100 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 1, 1922
• Scotland’s experiment in a “community frolic” on Halloween was a big success, according to word received here today. There were more than 350 automobiles in the city, scores of farmers and their families coming in to join in the celebration, and it was estimated that nearly 2,000 people watched the costumed parade put on by the children of the public schools and others.
• Stockholders in the Meridian Highway Bridge company instructed the directors to advertise immediately for the steel superstructure of the bridge across the Missouri River at Yankton, at a special meeting held at the Chamber of Commerce Tuesday afternoon. The bids are to be received the evening of Saturday, Dec. 9, and are to be submitted to the stockholders for their approval at their meeting Monday, Dec. 11.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, November 1, 1947
• One of the largest farm auction sales held in the Yankton territory in many years was conducted Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 29, at the Henry A. List farm on Highway 50 west of Yankton. A crowd estimated at from 1,500 to 2,000 people gathered at the farm for the auction. The Henry List family will move to Yankton later in the month, as they have purchased a home at 815 Douglas Ave.
• Youngsters intent on enjoying an evening of Halloween gaiety packed the city hall auditorium last night for the big community parade and party staged by the Youth Council and the Yankton Moose Lodge, and an evening chock full of entertainment and treats was enjoyed by the kids and grownups who attended the affair. Chief of Police Lyman Thomas reported that there was very little mischief going on in the city last night, outside of a few broken fences and upset garbage cans.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 1, 1972
• Fanciful Fantasies,” the Yankton Country Home Extension Club Christmas Fair was held at the 4-H building Monday. Each club had a booth display of Christmas gift ideas and decorations, and a centerpiece was submitted by each for display at the fair. A member of each club also demonstrated gift wrapping, craft or quick food ideas or decorations.
• Yankton’s Golden Agers Bowling Tournament is entering its last weekend of competition at Country Lanes this Saturday and Sunday. All bowlers 50 years of age and over are invited to participate in this last weekend of fun.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, November 1, 1997
• More than 200 people participated in a Vermillion march and rally on Friday, repeating a similar one from 1993 after a sweat lodge was desecrated. The 1993 march drew an estimated 600 people.
• Pam Rezac assumes her new duties as president and chief executive officer for Sacred Heart Health Services as SHHS celebrates its centennial. For Rezac, the milestone reflects on SHHS’s Benedictine tradition while foreseeing national “volcanic change” demanding seamless health care that is affordable and measurable.
