Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Gabriel Martinez, 47, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for violation of a court order and sentence.
• Joyce Hawley, 59, Burbank, was arrested Wednesday on an unspecified warrant.
• Morgan Lund, 19, Sioux Falls, was booked Wednesday on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
• James Weiner, 53, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence.
• Amanuel Atsemet, 34, Thornton, Colo., was arrested Thursday for possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1/2 pound-1 pound), possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less).
• Aaron Rivera, 25, Midland, Texas, was arrested Thursday for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less).
• Kyle Peplinski, 38, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
• Clarence Rinker, 38, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter.
• Kendall Thomas II, 44, Yankton, was arrested Friday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Michael Evans, 50, Yankton, was arrested Friday for substitution of license plates, use of seatbelt, maintenance of financial responsibility and driving with a suspended license.
• Austin Christiansen, 23, Creighton, Neb., was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Derek Hoffman, 20, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for forgery and second-degree petty theft.
• Casey Bowman, 24, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Sidney Buchholtz, 30, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for expired tags, substitution of license plates, maintenance of financial responsibility, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jaime Alvarez, 28, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for reckless driving.
• Camille McKelvey, 39, Roswell, N.M., was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance (four counts), possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeremy Brandt, 30, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for contempt, driving without a license, speeding and driving under the influence.
• Megan Millage, 32, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for arrest after indictment driving under the influence.
• Franscico Torre-Calderon, 31, Sioux City, Iowa, was arrested Sunday for not driving on the right half of the roadway, driving without a license and driving under the influence.
