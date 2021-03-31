100 Years Ago
Friday, April 1, 1921
• Work on the Meridian Highway bridge during the week ending last night, March 31st, was devoted to putting the finishing touches on the power plant. Excavating was finished at Pier No. 1 and the bottom leveled ready for concrete.
• The ice in the Missouri River at Bismarck went out at 1:30 yesterday afternoon, according to word received yesterday by the local weather bureau, but it was accompanied by no trouble. It will probably take three or four days for the flow to reach Yankton, and as the ice is said to be very soft there should be no damage this far down.
75 Years Ago
Monday, April 1, 1946
• Readings at the Meridian highway bridge today indicated that the Missouri river is undergoing its spring rise with a jump of 3.5 feet since Saturday, according to bridge officials.
• College track and field competition returns to Yankton for the first time in four years next Saturday afternoon when the Greyhounds play host to the Wayne Nebraska Teachers and Augustana colleges in a practice triangular meet on Crane field.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, April 1, 1971
• The Southern Pointers picked up nine first places and numerous other Pointer athletes scored as Don Baker’s charges outlegged the field in the Pointer Replays at Springfield yesterday afternoon, on a day where the weather got progressively worse.
• Today’s call for conservation is an old cry for garden clubs long interested in perpetuating the productivity of the earth. So it is not surprising that Yankton’s Town and Country Garden Club should adopt as a project the furnishing of conservation handbooks to the schools of Yankton county.
25 Years Ago
Monday, April 1, 1996
• Hundreds of people attend the first “Living Drug-Free Fair,” held Saturday at the Yankton Mall. The fair was designed to show alternatives to using drugs and alcohol.
• The Governing Board and administrator of Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital, Scotland, broke ground for its new clinic March 27. The nearly 3,000 square foot facility will be built just east of the existing hospital at a cost of $208,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.