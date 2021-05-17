The Yankton Parks, Recreation, & City Events Department, has announced a Season Pass drive for individual season passes to The Huether Family Aquatics Center and a scheduled time for an open house to see the new facility.
If you have already purchased a pass, this is the time to come to the new facility and receive your scan card while also having your picture taken. If you have not purchased a pass yet, come purchase a pass, get your scan card, and have your picture taken all in one trip.
Don’t waste valuable fun-in-the-sun time when the facility firsts open waiting in line to purchase a pass and to have your picture taken. Attend one of the dates and times below to have it all completed prior to opening.
For those who are interested in coming to the facility to walk-around and see what all the excitement is about, the open house will be held on Thursday, May 27. The open house will be a self-guided tour with staff available to answer questions. See the open house time below.
• On-site pass sales or pick-up — Tuesday, May 25, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
• On-site pass sales or pick-up — Wednesday, May 26, from 3-7 p.m.;
• On-site pass sales or pick-up along with the open house — Thursday, May 27, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
To purchase an aquatics center season pass online, or for more information about The Huether Family Aquatics Center, visit the City of Yankton’s webpage, www.cityofyankton.org, or call 668-5234, or visit the Summit Activities Center at 1801 Summit Street, Yankton.
