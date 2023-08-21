Noem

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas speaks on Aug. 21, 2023, near the nation’s southern border. With Abbott are, from left, Govs. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, and Jim Pillen of Nebraska. 

 Office of Gov. Abbott/Facebook livestream

Gov. Kristi Noem said during a press conference Monday that a previously announced South Dakota National Guard deployment to the border will begin Sept. 1.

Noem made the comments during a livestreamed appearance at the border with fellow Republican governors Greg Abbott of Texas, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Jim Pillen of Nebraska and Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma. The governors reiterated their support for Texas’ Operation Lone Star, an effort to strengthen border protections beyond the actions taken by the federal government.

