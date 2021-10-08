The City of Yankton Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants starting Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, and running through Oct. 29.
Flushing will begin at the west edge of the city and move to the east. Water users should use care during this time as there may be some temporary discoloration of the water.
