Inmate Brandon Scott Is Back In Custody

SIOUX FALLS — A South Dakota state prison inmate has been placed on escape status.
According to the Department of Corrections, Brandon Scott left his community service job site in Sioux Falls without authorization July 29.
Scott is serving sentences from Sanborn County and Minnehaha County for eluding a police officer, Yankton County for grand theft, and Minnehaha for failure to appear.
Failure to return following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
