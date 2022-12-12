Legislators Preview ‘Interesting’ Session To School Board

Two District 18 legislators were at the Yankton School Board Meeting Monday to talk about upcoming issues, concerns and legislation.
Rep. Mike Stevens and Sen. Jean Hunhoff were at Monday’s meeting to discuss the 38-day session that will begin Jan. 10.
It will be a very interesting session, Stevens said.
“From a House standpoint, we have completely new leadership across the board — from majority leader, Will Mortenson of Pierre, Taylor Rehfeldt of Sioux Falls (assistant majority leader), Hugh Bartels is the speaker and I’m the speaker pro tem,” he said. “We have five different new whips. Of the 70 members in the House, 28 of them have never served in the Legislature.”
Stevens said he will be serving on the Judiciary Committee and as chairman of the Education Committee for the state House, which this term will include Roger DeGroot, former superintendent at Brookings, and Mellissa Heermann, who served as chairman of the Brookings School Board, Stevens said.
“We have some really great people from the standpoint of education,” he said.
So far, no bills have been presented, though a lot of rumors are floating around, Stevens said.
“The only thing we know so far is that the governor has talked about a 5% increase for state aid (for education), which is good,” he said. “She’s had a couple of other things, for example, providing full tuition for people in the National Guard, and that’s a really great thing.”
However, another proposal to offer free college to foster kids through a three-year, $15-million voucher program has him concerned, Stevens said.
Also, both Stevens and Hunhoff said they are keeping a wary eye on how federal money is flowing through the state budget and affecting future budget forecasts.
“With all the federal money that’s come across, it’s a difficult thing to try to determine what our economy is really doing,” Stevens said. “I kind of treat it somewhat like, you put drugs in your body, there’s a period of time it takes for them to get out of your body, and with all the federal funds, I am not convinced that they have gone through our system to where we can accurately determine what our real economy is.”
The details of how a proposal will be funded are worked out by the Appropriations Committee, which is where Hunhoff sits, he said.
Next term, Hunhoff will be on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Joint Committee on Appropriations and the Interim Appropriations Committee, among others.
“When I started back in 2000, the (state) budget was just under $1 billion,” Hunhoff said. “This year, we are exceeding $7 billion. That is general, federal and other dollars. For general, we are over $2 billion — that’s your taxpayer dollars.”
Hunhoff said the massive influx of federal money over the last two years has raised concerns with her.
“How much of this is really going to be around?” she said. “Supposedly, federal dollars are one-time dollars, and I will tell you, they are not one-time dollars because programs start and you have growth in those areas.”
This year’s budget is estimated at about 38% for Health and Human Services; 32.4% for state aid to education; 12.3% for higher education; 6% for Department of Corrections; 4.2% for Legislature, the Unified Judicial System (UJS) and the Public Utilities Commission (PUC); 1.1% for Ag, Natural Resources and Game, Fish and Parks; with the remainder of 6% for (state) government, Hunhoff said.
“The biggest issue, probably, we’re facing right now is (repealing) the sales tax on food,” she said. “If you take that $100 million (or so), that is ongoing dollars. That means there’s no replacement other than the perception or what we’re being told is that our economy is growing.”
Hunhoff said she does not believe the economy will grow to the extent being touted.
“We are flush right now with state dollars for 2024, maybe 2025, but after that, things are going to change radically, things are going to happen,” she said. “We are going to have some type of recession and then, how are we going to rebound as South Dakota?”
Yankton School Board President Terry Crandall expressed concern regarding the Governor’s Committee on Social Studies.
“I’m hoping that maybe we can maintain the integrity of what we do in education,” he said. “Let educators be the ones who decide what goes on in the classroom, in terms of how our curriculum is built.”
Those proposing the most changes regarding education are the ones that haven’t been in a classroom in decades, Stevens said. Many seem to think school hasn’t changed, but that is not the case, he said.
District 18 Rep.-elect Julie Auch was not present at Monday’s meeting
Also at Monday’s school board meeting:
• Yankton High School Principal Todd Dvoracek announced that there were more than 450 students at this year’s Winter Formal Dance, which was DJ’d by a senior planning to go into music production;
• Tuesday, more than 40 people are expected to be at YHS to help do mock interviews with students seeking internships, Dvoracek said;
• YMS Assistant Principal Lukas Davison told the school board about last week’s YMS Christmas Concert, which included musicians from the 6th- 7th- and 8th-grade bands as well as members of the Jazz Band. YMS is currently doing Christmas break countdown activities, which include treats and T-shirts for staff and a school-wide joke contest;
• The school board did a first reading of an amended YSD graduation policy.
