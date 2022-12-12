Legislators Preview ‘Interesting’ Session To School Board
Courtesy Photo

Two District 18 legislators were at the Yankton School Board Meeting Monday to talk about upcoming issues, concerns and legislation.

Rep. Mike Stevens and Sen. Jean Hunhoff were at Monday’s meeting to discuss the 38-day session that will begin Jan. 10.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.