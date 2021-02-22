• A report was received at 2:10 a.m. Saturday of an accident on W. 2nd St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:35 p.m. Friday of a non-injury accident at the intersection of 449th Ave. and 294th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 2:30 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident at the intersection of 15th St. and Peninah St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:14 p.m. Saturday of a non-injury accident on 300th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:10 a.m. Sunday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 314.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:53 p.m. Sunday of a car-versus-cow accident on 436th Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.