Pandemic Impacted Drafting Of New City Strat. Plan

The City of Yankton has a new road map for the next few years.
During its last meeting, the Yankton City Commission unanimously adopted the 2022-2025 strategic plan, — one that was affected by world events like no other before it in recent memory.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that work on the new strategic plan began last fall.
“We worked with the commission and the senior staff and had focus groups throughout the community help us talk about priorities in the community,” she said. “It was a two-day facilitation, and we came back with a draft of that plan and held a work session on it so we could take more input. (We) gave folks some time for more input as well. When we got that through the first couple of months of the year, we went back to the facilitator and made some edits, so it’s the culmination of a draft plan and a follow-up after the community could see and digest the plan a little bit.”
However, as largely routine as it was coming up with another strategic plan, there would be a major difference between this one and the last one adopted.
When Vision 2019-2021 was adopted in 2019, the previous major global pandemic was Spanish influenza nearly a century before. The COVID-19 pandemic — which started spreading at the end of 2019 and continues to this day —greatly affected some of the approaches taken in the new plan.
“We made some provisions in this year’s plan that talked about the unknown, which we hadn’t thought about before,” Leon said. “Now we know that things that are unknown and unexpected can definitely turn things on their head. Public health became a topic in this year’s planning session. We hadn’t really talked about that previously, but now we have that as part of our daily lives and conversation. … That sort of changed the way we think about our services and how we can provide those services during times like that and how we can provide them safely to the citizens and how we can be safe providing them. That changed in the pandemic.”
She said workforce issues tied to the “Great Resignation” spurred on by the pandemic affected the drafting of the new strategic plan.
“We talked about the value of human capital and things like that a little more and understand that a little better,” she said.
COVID-19 even impacted the timeline for consideration of the 2022-2025 strategic plan. In January, a planned work session to allow the public to give input on the drafted strategic plan was cancelled due to the Omicron variant surge that was impacting the region at the time. This work session ultimately happened at the end of February.
Despite the pandemic, the strategic plan also covers some of the more standard goals of city planning and growth.
Leon said the plan includes short-term (1-2 year) focus and broader visions that can take longer to manifest (3-5 years).
“Short term, one of the main things is the wastewater facility improvements and working through ARPA funds and CARES Act funds and making sure that we’re moving forward there,” she said. “Human capital is also one of the short-term plans — getting staffing up and working into that succession planning with the retirements we’ve had.”
Leon said some of the short-term plans are already well underway.
“Westside Park is one of those,” she said. “That will be ongoing here, but we’ve made some progress in a lot of areas.”
As for longer term, she said there was a focus on various facilities.
“There’s still a focus on behalf of the community to think about quality-of-life projects like the library project and what that could look like in the future,” she said. “We’re also looking at, long-term, what we need for facilities, both for the foundational business of the community — infrastructure, public safety — but also recreational facilities and things like that that are of interest to our community members. Also, a long-term desire to look at is continuing to support business and new business development that makes sense for the community.”
Leon said there are also goals that fit in both short- and long term.
“Housing is an issue everywhere in the state, and workforce is an immediate and long-term (issue),” she said. “It’s something we have to focus on right away, but it’s also something that’s going to be a long-term type focus. Some of those things are going to be, throughout the life of the plan, things that we focus on and work towards building partnerships on.”
Leon said that the strategic plan will provide an important guide for the city over the next few years.
“I see this as one of those maps we can use to help chart our course when it comes to the next couple of years,” she said. “That will change, and we may take dog legs in the trail or we may get thrown completely off the trail again. But we have a map and we can tell people where we’re going.”
