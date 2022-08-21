The winners of the Yankton Riverboat Days parade and the Yankton Riverboat Days Summer Arts Festival have been announced.
In the Yankton Riverboat Days parade held Saturday, the winners in the three categories were:
• NON-PROFIT — 1, Calvary Baptist Church ($300); 2, Mini Acres/Little Hooves ($250); 3, Mount Marty University ($200); 4, University of South Dakota athletics ($150); 5, River City Gymnastics and Cheer ($100);
• COMMERCIAL GROUPS — 1, Pied Piper; 2, L&M Radiator; 3, Yankton Medical Clinic;
• VEHICLE GROUP AWARDS — 1, Batman/Duke Ellingson; 2, Yankton Classic Cruisers; 3, Yankton Area Antique Classic Car Club.
In the Riverboat Days Summer Arts Festival, awards were presented as follows:
• FINE CRAFTS — Best of Show: Cedarose Studio (Textile & Fiber); Honorable Mention: Midwest Game Crave (Wood Games); From the Farm Wood Creations LLC (Metal);
• FINE ARTS — Best of Show: Van Glan Pottery (Pottery); Honorable Mention: Honey B Design Co. (Metal); Frank Costanzo Pop Art (Painting).
