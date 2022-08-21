Award Winners
Buy Now

Calvary Baptist Church (shown) won top honors in the Non-Profit Division of the Yankton Riverboat Days parade, which was held Saturday. Pied Piper Flowers won the Commercial division, while Duke Ellingson took top honors in the Vehicle Group category.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The winners of the Yankton Riverboat Days parade and the Yankton Riverboat Days Summer Arts Festival have been announced.

In the Yankton Riverboat Days parade held Saturday, the winners in the three categories were:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.