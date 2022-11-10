This year’s guest speaker at Yankton Middle School’s (YMS) annual Veterans Day Program offered a different perspective on war based on her service as a combat medic during two tours of Iraq.
For the last 17 years, YMS has held the program to celebrate veterans as it teaches students about patriotism and the sacrifices made by the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, YMS Principal Heather Olson told attendees.
“The Veterans Day Program is a small tribute to show our gratitude for (their) service and sacrifice,” she said. “To our veterans, to the fallen and to their families, we thank you.”
Friday’s speaker was South Dakota Army National Guard’s (SDARNG) 1SG Penny Doty (ret.), who grew up on a farm in Irene. During the long hours spent with her father doing chores, he would tell her about his experiences in the military, Doty said.
“I loved listening to his stories, and what stood out to me was the love and pride he had for serving his country,” she said. “He always told me, ‘Never take for granted your freedom.’”
Doty joined the SDARNG’s 730th Medical Company in Vermillion during her senior year of high school. She received training as a combat medic and surgical technician at the Academy of Health Sciences at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and Fort Carson, Colorado.
Doty’s first deployment came in 1990-1991, in support of Operation Desert Storm. Her unit received many weeks of training in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, on patient decontamination, the handling of prisoners of war, and battlefield medical and survival skills, and they also spent a great deal of time on the firing range, Doty said.
“We landed in Saudi Arabia and were housed in Khobar Towers where we endured three separate SCUD missiles attacks our first night,” she said.
It would be weeks before the unit crossed into Iraq in support of the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment, an elite unit that normally provided all its own support with no outside help from other units, she said.
“This unit is the first to enter the front line, engage in battle and contain the enemy until heavier fighting units arrive,” Doty said. “They were preparing for 20%-30% casualties and needed additional medical support.”
Once in place in the field, Doty’s medical unit set up medical tents in preparation for the heaviest casualties and dug fox holes to protect themselves should the need arise, she said.
“We treated enemy soldiers with gunshot wounds, shrapnel and burns,” Doty said. “Quite a few were run over by tanks and suffered amputations and open wounds.”
According to her biography, Doty has provided medical support in several countries, including Kuwait, Iraq, Haiti, Honduras and Surinam.
Desert Storm, Doty heard stories from young Iraqi boys of being told to fight or have their families killed. The boys had no food or water and were sent into the desert with little or no ammunition, she said.
“One Iraqi soldier spoke excellent English. He told us he was from Chicago. He had come home to visit his family when he was caught in the invasion,” Doty said. “He was dragged out of his family’s home in the middle of the night and was told they would kill his mother and sister if he did not fight.”
The combat that ensued would later be known as the Battle of 73 Easting, in which southern forces of the Iraqi Republican Guard Corps were essentially pinned down to allow U.S. forces to cross Iraqi defenses and enter Kuwait.
“We treated over 100 soldiers in those two days, only five of them were Americans,” Doty said.
The unit’s next assignment was to provide humanitarian aid to Iraqi civilians. “We could not believe what we saw in the devastation against their own people,” she said.
Mothers holding their babies rushed to the medics begging for help, but for some of the babies, it was too late, she said.
“(We treated) children that had picked up colorful cluster bombs (that) exploded in their hands,” Doty said. “These innocent people were burnt and beaten for not wanting to fight. They did not have food or clean water and were sick from drinking from contaminated puddles.”
During that time, Doty and the other medics treated more than 1,000 Iraqi civilians and about 100 U.S. soldiers, she said.
“The humanitarian mission wound up being the most humbling mission we had in that war,” Doty said.
After an eight-year break, Doty reenlisted in the SDARNG in 2001, with Vermillion’s Company B, 109th Medical Battalion. From 2003-2004, she was deployed with that unit in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
That deployment also saw the medics treating many U.S. and Iraqi soldiers, she said.
“We endured sandstorms, RPG (rocket propelled grenade) missile attacks, ran hundreds of feedback missions and treated both Americans and prisoners of war from gunshot wounds, shrapnel, roadside bombs and beatings of Saddam Hussein’s military,” Doty said. “On one day, we treated an American soldier of injuries from a roadside bomb and the same Iraqi soldier that had set (it) off.”
The unit also administered vaccines and gave dental care to elementary school children.
“The children were scared of us because they were told Americans are evil and that we would hurt them,” she said. “We gained their trust by showing our kindness and handing out candy.”
During her career with the Guard, Doty received several honors, including Meritorious Service Medals and Army Commendation Medals, and was the first woman to be awarded the Silver Spurs from the Armored Cavalry Regiment.
“Even though both deployments were different, one thing is the same: friendships and bonds that are made during a war and while serving. They’ve got your six,” Doty said. “We cherish our family friends and neighbors who stepped up to help take care of the home front so that we could go and do our jobs.”
Doty noted that she will soon be stepping into a new role as her husband prepares to deploy to Iraq next month.
“It is true, America is strong and free but, we would never have come this far without the heroes we call veterans,” she said.
