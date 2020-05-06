UPDATED 10:15 p.m.: The following message was posted on the Santee Sioux Nation’s Facebook page.
A Santee tribal member has tested positive. We are ordering the Daycare to close. The task force just got off a conference call with everyone involved.
From this point we ask everyone to stay home and sanitize. Those with high risk and health issue are also requested to stay home and use your judgment including employees.
Tribal employees are requested to return to work regular and we will have further directions early in the morning as we move forward. The task force will convene at 7 a.m. Thursday
———
SANTEE, Neb. — Confronting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santee Sioux Nation has implemented new travel restrictions — including security road checks — on its reservation.
Phil Jaquith, the tribal public health director, listed the tighter travel regulations in a press release this week. At the time, he said no positive cases had been detected among tribal members living on the reservation in northern Knox County, Nebraska.
“There has been a confirmed case in a tribal member who has been living in Yankton,” he said. “It does not appear that any Santee residents had any contact with this person while she was potentially contagious.”
However, Knox County has recorded five positive cases, including three detected this week, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The fifth case was reported late Wednesday afternoon.
Effective immediately, the Santee Sioux Nation has implemented requirements to include wearing masks in all tribally-owned businesses and health center. In addition, the tribe has begun implementing security road checks and has further restricted the area of travel from 125 to 75 miles.
“You might be asking why we are doing these things since everywhere else is loosening restrictions,” Jaquith said. “The answer is that the COVID cases are growing at a faster rate now in the state than ever before. The state’s decision to loosen restrictions is based solely on the economic reasons. They are not based on the health and safety concerns for its people.”
The Santee Sioux Nation contains a number of residents who are elderly or who have health conditions making them particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus, Jaquith said.
“Easily 20-25+ percent of the population in Santee are considered high risk,” he said.
By taking the latest measures, Santee Sioux leaders are seeking to protect tribal members, Jaquith said.
“These added restrictions are being put in place to do everything we can to help protect this group of individuals in the high-risk category,” he said. “It is possible that, if COVID were to become widespread in the community, it could be devastating.”
Jaquith pointed to the numbers of positive cases and deaths found among another American Indian tribe.
“We are trying to avoid the terrible situation that is taking place on the Navajo Nation, where they have had over 2,400 confirmed cases and at least 73 deaths,” he said.
Jaquith asked for the cooperation of tribal members in battling the pandemic.
“We ask for your patience and understanding as we take these additional steps in an attempt to keep everyone COVID free,” he said.
The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) issued information on the latest Knox County cases.
The NCDHD was made aware of the fifth COVID-19 case Wednesday. The resident was exposed outside of the district and is at home. Contact investigations were initiated and all direct contacts have been contacted and are in quarantine. A case investigation determined a low risk to the Knox County communities.
On Tuesday, the NCDHD was made aware of a positive COVID-19 case in Knox County. The resident was exposed outside of the state and is housed in isolation outside of the state.
Also Tuesday, the NCDHD learned a resident contracted the illness outside of the district in an area with an ongoing outbreak. The case is at home in isolation. All close contacts have been identified and are in quarantine. Through investigation, it has been determined this case represented a low risk for communities within the county.
NCDHD officials reiterate that, though these cases were contracted outside of the county, health district residents should still be cautious, be aware of their surroundings and practice social distancing as there are positive COVID-19 cases in adjoining counties and outbreaks in neighboring districts.
As of Wednesday, the Nebraska positive cases for area counties were Dakota 969, Madison 216, Dixon 14, Stanton 8, Thurston 7, Knox 5, Cedar and Antelope 4 each and Holt, Wayne, Pierce and Cherry 1 each. Boyd and Rock counties had not reported any cases.
The new Directed Health Measures for Nebraska remain in effect until May 31.
———
A summary of the Directed Health Measures can be found on the NCDHD or DHHS Facebook pages.
The full Directed Health Measures can be found by county on the DHHS website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx or on the NCDHD website at www.ncdhd.ne.gov under the COVID-19 Resources and Updates section.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.