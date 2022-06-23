Waiting for July when the Cameron Colony joins Market at the Meridian, as do other produce, baked goods and craft vendors. The Market is held in the city parking lot at the northeast corner of Second Street and Douglas Avenue from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.
Shopping now, while there are fewer vendors during this last week of June, will pay off for smart shoppers. Smaller crowds will be at the Market on June 25, as compared to July 2. A good variety of items is available. The weather will be good; warm, but not too hot, with a nice northwest breeze, according to the forecast.
Celli will be back with delicious lemonade and excellent treats.
The Farmers’ Market is a great way for residents and visitors to discover the beautiful Meridian District, the Bridge and more, after exploring the Market. A great opportunity to buy direct from the farmer, find a variety of baked goods as well as art and specialty products.
