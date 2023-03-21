VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota Department of Computer Science is set to host its third annual Artificial Intelligence (AI) Symposium on March 28 from 9 a.m.-3:10 p.m. in person in Farber Hall, located inside Old Main, and livestreamed online.
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
The AI Symposium aims to unite AI and data engineering experts in academia, industry and government around current issues and areas of collaboration where AI-driven tools are in demand due to big data issues, such as in health care, cyberthreats, quantum computing, sustainable agriculture and risk management.
“In days past, our ancestors worried about improving literacy rate, but today our focus is to make everyone aware of AI tools and their potential benefits in all cases, from health care to agriculture to finance,” said KC Santosh, Ph.D., chair of the Department of Computer Science and founder and co-chair of the symposium. “Meaning, AI is the dealbreaker, regardless of the sources of data.”
In addition to three keynote speakers, the symposium includes a series of flash talks given by three USD professors focused on the theme “AI is the Dealbreaker.”
Keynote speakers include Jyotika Athavale, Amy Roberts and Mohan S. Gundeti.
