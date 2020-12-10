Avera Seeks To Lift Residents’ Spirits With Christmas Gifts

Avera staff is working to make sure that the spirit of Christmas reaches everyone this year — especially those who have been under quarantine since March.
This year’s Avera Holiday of Caring event aims to provide a gift box for every resident at Yankton’s Sister James Care Center. Individuals can sponsor boxes through donations or pick up a gift tag with instructions at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital entrance vestibule and make their own. Boxes may be mailed or dropped off, but must be received by Dec. 15.
As a precaution against spreading COVID-19, the boxes will be quarantined for 10 days before being distributed to residents.
The event has evolved over the last few years, initially with a Christmas stocking hung on each resident’s door Christmas morning, Sheila Kuchta, regional director of Philanthropy for the Avera Foundation, told the Press & Dakotan.
“We thought, ‘This year has been a pretty rough year for residents in long-term care because they’ve been so isolated. Let’s do something fun and different,’” she said.
In the past, volunteers and community groups would gather and fill the stockings, but the pandemic made that impossible this year, said Carla Hummel, Director of Volunteer Services for Avera.
“Hopefully, people can still have fun putting a box together on their own,” she said. “We’re basically asking the public, we’re asking our volunteers, people that have volunteered for Avera in the past and employees — or whoever wants to participate — to either put a box together or sponsor a box.”
As of this writing, Avera has about half the boxes needed for its 220 nursing home residents.
Requested gift-box items are listed on the gift-box tags. They include: snacks, personal care items, clothing, accessories, books with large print, adult coloring books and supplies, as well as a few “wow” items like scratch tickets or picture frames.
“One of the things that we are asking people to do is to take a picture or draw a picture or write a special note so that there is a connection to the person who put the box together,” Kuchta said. “I think people are having a good time with that part of it.”
Hummel added, “We want the residents to feel like Christmas hasn’t gone away and that we can still celebrate Christmas. The residents are feeling the pains of loneliness and it’s harder at the holidays. We want to bring their spirits up by giving them something to recognize Christmas.”
Nursing home staff will distribute the boxes to the residents.
Families who aren’t able to see their loved ones in long-term care this Christmas have expressed gratitude for Avera’s efforts to celebrate the holiday safely, Kuchta said.
“Last year after Christmas, The Foundation got a handwritten ‘thank you’ note from one of the residents,” she said. “It said, ‘Dear Santa, thank you for the huge Christmas stockings filled with so many gifts. It was really a big surprise. I’m so glad you thought I was good and didn’t have to give me some coal or corn cobs.”
———
For more information call the Avera Foundation at 605-668-8310 or the call 605-668-8000 and ask for Volunteer Services. Donations may also be made on line at Avera.org/donate and earmarked for “Holiday of Caring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.