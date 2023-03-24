MITCHELL — The first delegation of state officers for the Jobs for America’s Graduates-South Dakota (JAG-SD) Career Association has been named. The following officers were named during the 2023 JAG-SD Career Development Conference, held March 7, in Mitchell:
• President: Melina Shields, Lyman High School;
• Secretary: Tegyn Kolb, Bennett County High School;
• Parliamentarian: Brody Stenger, Roosevelt High School, Sioux Falls;
• School representative: Sophia Langenbau, Lyman High School;
• School representative: Charles Kocer, Wagner High School.
Officers went through a rigorous selection process that included an application, development of a campaign platform, and an interview.
These inaugural JAG-SD state officers will forge a path for further development of JAG-SD. State officers will lend a student voice to policy development; help to plan and run statewide student events; and serve as ambassadors for JAG-SD at state and national events.
JAG-SD students advocated for the creation of state officer positions after seeing national student officers elected for the first time in spring 2022.
“I’m so proud of our students for pushing for this leadership opportunity,” said Beth Schneider, state director of JAG-SD. “This delegation will be the cornerstone of JAG-SD, helping to guide and direct our association while also representing South Dakota on the national stage.”
JAG-SD currently operates high school programs at Andes Central High School, Lake Andes; Bennett County High School, Martin; Lyman High School, Presho; Jefferson, Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Washington high schools, Sioux Falls; Todd County High School, Mission; and Wagner High School, Wagner.
JAG is a leadership development and career exploration program for middle and high school students, with more than 300 student members in South Dakota and 68,000 members nationally. To learn more about starting a JAG program for school year 2023-24, contact JAG-SD State Director Beth Schneider by April 28.
