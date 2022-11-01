The Yankton City Commission has been invited to be in attendance at the WNAX 100th Birthday Charity Auction to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. at Pifer’s Auction & Realty and Land Management in Worthing.
No commission action will take place, but a quorum may be in attendance.
