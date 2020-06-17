The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company of Yankton is holding auditions for its upcoming production of “M*A*S*H,” which will be presented at the Dakota Theatre the first and second weekends of August.
Auditions will be held at the following times:
• Monday, June 22, 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 23, 6 p.m.
Auditions will be held at the Dakota Theatre in Yankton’s Meridian District. These auditions are limited to individuals, male and female, over the age of 12.
Those interested do not need to prepare anything. When coming to auditions, wear a mask and use the open seats for seating to allow for proper spacing.
