VERMILLION — In the District 17 House race, a former independent candidate is now running as a Democrat for one of the district’s two seats in the South Dakota Legislature.
District 17 consists of Clay and Turner counties in the southeastern corner of the state.
In the House race, Democratic candidate Michelle Maloney of Vermillion will be replaced by former independent candidate Caitlin Collier of Vermillion. The two women had each withdrawn their respective candidacies, according to the South Dakota secretary of state’s office.
Clay County Democratic Party chair Phil Terwilliger announced the change Monday. Both women needed to withdraw their previous candidacies in order for Collier to replace Maloney on the November general election ballot.
“The process to replace a candidate requires a number of notarized forms be sent to the South Dakota Secretary of State,” Terwilliger said. “As there were actually two candidates who had to withdraw before the replacement forms could be filed, the process has taken longer than we would like.”
Collier was previously a Democrat for many years and had served as District 17 House representative in 1997-98. She is a retired attorney after practicing law for 30 years and is a two-time alumna of the University of South Dakota.
Now, Collier and the other Democratic candidate, Al Leber of Vermillion, are running in the 2020 general election along with Republicans Sydney Davis of Burbank and Richard Vasgaard of Centerville.
Davis and Vasgaard emerged from the four-person GOP primary.
The top two finishers in the November election win the two-year terms.
Maloney wanted to withdraw from the race, and Collier was approached by party officials about filling the vacancy.
“I was asked by the local party if I would consider replacing Michelle, and I jumped at the opportunity,” Collier said.
“Whether as a Democrat or an independent, I am still focusing on the same values of democracy, equality and responsibility and the same priorities of education, environment and combating corruption.”
Collier told the Press & Dakotan she decided to become independent for two main reasons.
“I switched from Democrat to Independent — or in South Dakota, no party, as there is no ‘Independent’ party — around 2012 because I had become very disturbed by some of the things the national Democratic Party was doing with their fundraising and lack of progressive platform pieces,” she said.
Collier reiterated she didn’t think her core principles were far from the Democratic Party.
In addition, she initially went the independent route because of the uncertain candidate field at the time.
“When I decided to run as an independent, it was also because I had not heard of anyone for certain who was running for the open legislative seats from the Democratic Party,” Collier said.
“Michelle started collecting signatures about the same time that I was, although there are statutory time differences for collection.”
When Maloney decided to withdraw, Collier was approached by local Democratic leaders about her possible candidacy for their party.
“I was contacted by the Clay County Party chair and another person who asked if I would be willing to replace Michelle, and I said, ‘yes,’” Collier said.
The District 17 Senate race has also remained up in the air, even after the June 2 primary.
In the Republican primary for Senate, incumbent Art Rusch of Vermillion defeated challenger Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley 1,002-996.
However, Rasmussen has filed for a recount in the primary. She was eligible for the request since the six-vote margin fell with 2% of the total votes cast.
Rasmussen has served as one of the District 17 House members but was term limited from running for another House term. She is seeking to switch chambers in the Legislature.
On the Democratic side of this year’s Senate race, Ailee Johns of Vermillion replaced Codylee Riedmann of Vermillion, who had withdrawn from the race. No other Democrats are running in the election.
Libertarian Gregory Baldwin of Wakonda rounds out the field of candidates.
The top vote getter in the November general election wins the two-year Senate term.
